Conor McGregor gives immediate reaction to Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul; calls out KSI for a "juicy nixer"

It appears that Conor McGregor was one of the few who distinctly enjoyed the recently concluded MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card. In the aftermath of KSI's loss to Tommy Fury in the main event, McGregor wasted no time extending a challenge to the British social media sensation.

The former UFC two-division champion made his intentions clear via X, making an exciting proposition following KSI's controversial loss to Fury at the AO Arena in Manchester.

KSI's loss to Fury piqued controversy, with many arguing that the YouTuber had done enough to hand the professional boxer his first career loss. However, it was 'The Notorious' who emerged as the one eager to face KSI next. Conor McGregor took to X and wrote:

"You know what? Me and KSI is an exciting fight. A juicy encounter – I used to call them 'nixers' back when I was a plumber. Now I'm on the Lamborghini yacht, and he's in a Huracán."

Expand Tweet

McGregor has a history of engaging with crossover fighters from the online world, most notably his ongoing feud with Jake Paul. Earlier the same night, Logan Paul's fight against Dillon Danis was mired in controversy, culminating in a disqualification in the sixth round for an MMA attack.

Paul expressed his desire to return to his genuine passion, WWE, while calling out Rey Mysterio. While netizens are brutally mocking Danis for his display, McGregor seemed to enjoy the action and wrote:

"I was impressed by @dillondanis"

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul calls out Conor McGregor, accuses him of abandoning Dillon Danis in fiery post-fight callout

In a high-stakes boxing showdown at the AO Arena in Manchester, Logan Paul clashed with Dillon Danis, exhibiting solid determination in his pursuit of victory. Paul dominated the bout with his aggressive boxing style, overshadowing Danis, who primarily adopted a defensive stance for the entire fight.

As the final bell neared, Paul was poised to secure a unanimous decision win, but a dramatic turn of events unfolded. In a desperate move, Danis tried to ensnare Paul in a guillotine choke, resulting in his disqualification.

During his post-fight interview, Paul shifted his focus to Conor McGregor, who had recently made derogatory comments about Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal. Paul took the opportunity to challenge McGregor, stating:

"Hey, Conor McGregor you see that? I took your b*tch and put him on a walk. Who's the real fighter now bruh? Maybe if Conor McGregor wants to stand up for his b*tch, I'll face him next year."

Paul also criticized McGregor for not supporting his close friend, Danis, and quipped about McGregor's past actions

Expand Tweet

.