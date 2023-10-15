“Just like Savannah” - Logan Paul blasts Conor McGregor, accuses him of ‘abandoning’ Dillon Danis in post-fight rant

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was conspicuously missing from Dillon Danis' highly anticipated boxing bout against Logan Paul.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis squared off in a boxing match on Saturday night (October 14) at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The bout witnessed 'The Maverick' Paul relentlessly pressing Danis, dominating the punch count, while the MMA fighter mainly adopted a defensive posture, seeming to wish he were elsewhere.

The YouTuber-turned-prize fighter was on the verge of securing a unanimous decision victory as the final bell approached. However, Danis attempted to ensnare him in a guillotine choke, leading to a disqualification loss. Paul managed to fend off the choke, and in the aftermath, pandemonium ensued. Security quickly swarmed the ring to quell the chaos, but the situation did not resolve smoothly.

During his post-fight interview, Logan Paul directed his attention to Conor McGregor, who had made derogatory remarks about Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, just moments before the fight:

"Hey, Conor McGregor you see that? I took your b*tch and put him on a walk. Who's the real fighter now bruh? Maybe if Conor McGregor wants to stand up for his b*tch, I'll face him next year."

He went on to claim that 'The Notorious' failed to show support for his longtime close friend:

"Where is that little leprechaun? Where you at Conor? He abandoned Dillon just like Marcela, just like Savannah, just like Scott Coker."

Check out Paul's post-fight interview below:

