Breaking: Dillon Danis disqualified for illegal guillotine attempt, security storms the ring

Dillon Danis experienced a humiliating disqualification loss against Logan Paul at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday.

Leading up to the fight, the headlines were stolen by Danis' social media escapades targeting Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, who had initiated legal proceedings against the MMA fighter. The drama reached a peak when Danis and Paul engaged in a physical confrontation during a pre-fight press conference, resulting in the YouTuber-turned-boxer sustaining a cut near his eye from a microphone strike. Surprisingly, despite this incident, the much-anticipated fight proceeded as scheduled on Saturday night.

In what was anticipated to be a highly contentious match, 'The Maverick' set the pace with remarkable aggression from the very beginning. Meanwhile, Dillon Danis seemed to be employing a strategy of tiring out his opponent in search of a counterattack. However, as the fight unfolded, it became evident that Danis' primary goal was to avoid being knocked out, as he sought avenues to escape the relentless assault.

Throughout the match, 'El Jefe' remained resolute in his refusal to directly engage with Logan Paul. He endured a series of punishing punches, particularly in the later rounds. Despite Danis' seeming lack of seriousness, Paul displayed superior boxing skills and control in the ring. There were moments of theatricality as well. Danis resorted to some unconventional tactics, even dropping to the canvas and adopting an MMA guard stance at one point in the fight.

In an unexpected twist during the final round, Dillon Danis attempted a guillotine choke, which sent shockwaves through the arena. Chaos ensued as dozens of individuals from both camps stormed the ring, including Logan Paul's younger brother, Jake. Security had to intervene to separate the two groups.

