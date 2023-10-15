WWE's Rey Mysterio hits Logan Paul with a fitting reply after bold Misfits call-out

Logan Paul, fresh off his victory against Dillon Danis in a crossover boxing bout, at the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card, has set his sights on WWE star Rey Mysterio.

Paul made his intentions clear in the post-fight interview following his victory over Dillon Danis, by disqualification. The contest unfolded over the course of six rounds, yet regrettably failed to live up to the expectations of the eager audience.

From the opening bell, Logan Paul emerged as the dominant force, displaying superior aggression and effectiveness in his fighting approach. He convincingly claimed victory in each of the initial five rounds, rendering Danis' strategy of wearing down Paul ineffective. Struggling to mount any meaningful offense, Danis resorted to a desperate and ultimately illegal guillotine attempt in the sixth round, resulting in his disqualification from the bout.

Paul's journey into the world of WWE began two years ago when he made his debut, eventually gracing the grand stage of Wrestlemania. In April, he solidified his commitment to the franchise by signing a fresh contract. His ultimate aim now is to secure a championship bout, with his sights firmly set on 48-year-old wrestling legend, Rey Mysterio.

In his post-fight interview, Logan Paul vocalized his aspiration for future success in the wrestling arena, with a specific desire to claim the United States championship. Addressing Rey Mysterio directly, Paul declared:

"I want that US title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once, brother, and I'm coming for that US Championship. Let's go!"

Mysterio has now responded to Logan Paul's challenge on X, writing:

"Did @loganpaul just call me out? I’m not hard to find homie. Every Friday Night on SmackDown."

