"Make sure those lips don't come near me" - Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's fight-day kiss leaves Dillon Danis in disgust

As the countdown to the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight reached its climax, the trash talk and antics didn't disappoint. Dillon Danis, who has been relentless in his pre-fight taunting of Paul, couldn't resist commenting on a recent post from 'The Maverick.'

On his Instagram story, Logan Paul shared an intimate moment - a photo of him sharing a kiss with his fiancée, Nina Agdal, ahead of the upcoming fight. However, this display of affection wasn't immune to the online feud.

Danis, who's been trying to get under Paul's skin throughout their lead-up to the fight, swiftly responded to the image. On his Twitter handle, he voiced out:

"Make sure those lips don't come near me during the fight. I'm not trying to catch something."

The rivalry between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has been heating up, fueled in part by Danis' online jabs at Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal. These provocative tweets led to a lawsuit and a Temporary Restraining Order from Agdal, which may cost Danis approximately $400,000 in legal fees, even if he secures a victory in the ring.

With the fight scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, fans are in for a thrilling encounter this Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Logan Paul accuses Dillon Danis of abandoning daughter

In the escalating war of words between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, the YouTube sensation has launched a fresh accusation against 'El Jefe.

The verbal exchange unfolded during a recent press conference leading up to their high-profile boxing showdown. 'The Maverick' didn't mince his words as he accused Danis of abandoning his 'secret' daughter.

He boldly stated:

"You obviously have no respect for women. Is that why you're not acknowledging your daughter? We know about your daughter, Dillon... Why don't you acknowledge Josephine and her mom? Your daughter Josephine, stupid... You abandoned your baby mama, you abandoned your own daughter."

The explosive comments from Paul have further stoked the fiery rivalry between the two fighters, setting the stage for what's expected to be a contentious and highly anticipated match.