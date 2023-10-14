“My boy completely hammered” - Conor McGregor's bizarre audio note adds fuel to Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul fire

Conor McGregor is known for turning to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), in the aftermath of big combat sports events. Most of the time, he does so to issue a non-committal challenge to the winning fighter. In other rare cases, he showers someone with praise. So it comes as no surprise to know that the Irishman has been active tonight.

MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card featured his close friend and teammate Dillon Danis in the co-main event. The former Bellator fighter took on Logan Paul in a boxing match filled with bad blood. Despite promising to emerge victorious, Danis had a poor showing in his first fight of any kind since 2019.

Danis was inactive for large stretches of the bout and attempted and failed at both a takedown and a guillotine choke before sparking a brawl afterward. Conor McGregor, however, recorded an audio message on X, praising the fight for being, in his opinion, entertaining while also congratulating Danis for his efforts.

In a second audio message, he claimed that had Danis merely let his punches go, he'd have won. Furthermore, he mocked Logan Paul for being unable to hurt his foe. This drew a multitude of reactions from fans, with many taunting Conor McGregor. One fan claimed the Irishman knew Dillon Danis would lose:

"Bro knew Dillon wasn’t gonna win"

Another fan alluded to McGregor not being sober during his recording:

"Conor on the yacht just off his face"

This sentiment was echoed by another fan:

"Conor how many have you had tonight?"

Fans seemed to be in unanimous agreement over McGregor's supposed lack of sobriety:

"My boy completely hammered don’t even no what just happened"

When will Conor McGregor fight again?

Conor McGregor's entire 2023 has been dominated by disagreements with USADA and bizarre callouts of fighters he has no intention of actually facing, ranging from the likes of KSI to reigning UFC featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski. However, according to the UFC, his opponent still remains to be Michael Chandler.

The pair were announced as opponents back in February, and it appears that they may be on course for a fight at UFC 300. This also lines up with the UFC's split from USADA, with rumors claiming that the separation was due to the organization's refusal to grant McGregor a testing exemption.