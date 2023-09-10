Conor McGregor makes unexpected Twitter attack on "little sausage" Alexander Volkanovski; the champ responds with class 

Conor McGregor is no stranger to Twitter. The Irishman often uses the social media platform to take aim at his divisional rivals, and even at other fighters he may not ever face. More often than not, however, his Twitter tirades don't lead to anything. But this time, he took aim at the undisputed featherweight champion.

Alexander Volkanovski is often hailed as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, but 'The Notorious' has disputed the Australian's claim to that title more than once. While UFC 293 was underway, the former UFC double champion took to Twitter to attack 'The Great.'

He claimed that the reigning featherweight kingpin was hittable, among other things, before expressing his desire to face him at some point to settle the debate about the greatest featherweight of all time. Alexander Volkanovski was quick to respond to Conor McGregor's jabs.

The featherweight champion challenged the all-time great star to a bout at UFC 300. While the prospect of a fight between the two men is sure to spark the interest of fans, it is unlikely to happen, as Alexander Volkanovski is now one of many fighters that Conor McGregor has challenged to a fight.

He has now challenged Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje and KSI, in addition to 'The Great'. With his clash against Michael Chandler still without an official date, it remains to be seen when the Irishman will finally make his UFC return.