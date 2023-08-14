Jake Paul slams 'drunk fool' Conor McGregor for 'forcing' Anthony Joshua to drink his beer

Jake Paul took to Twitter to call out Conor McGregor for his antics at the Anthony Joshua-Robert Helenius boxing event this past weekend.

McGregor, whose new drink, Forged Irish Stout, was a sponsor of the event, was ringside and in the very first row. He was extremely animated for the entirety of the night.

After Joshua knocked out Helenius, McGregor entered the ring and made himself a part of the post-fight celebrations. He could be seen offering, somewhat aggressively, Anthony Joshua a sip of the new drink from a glass he was holding.

Jake Paul saw this as being very disrespectful, and took to Twitter to say:

"The drunk fool trying to force AJ to drink his upstart beer brand is top shelf disrespect. Great win champ."

Jake Paul has called out McGregor in the past, and has even made some comments about McGregor's wife that some may view as being below the belt. Furthermore, Paul has stated that he would like to fight McGregor and has challenged him in the past.

That being said, no fight has been announced to date. This weekend, however, McGregor took the opportunity to call out KSI, a YouTuber-Boxer. This may set a precedent, and may also indicate that McGregor is entertaining those sort of fights, which is sure to make 'The Problem Child' a very happy man.

Check out McGregor's callout of KSI:

KSI uses the Conor McGregor callout to taunt Jake Paul

KSI made note of the callout and took to Twitter to taunt Paul. He tweeted:

"Lmao just seen this. Jake Paul must be crying that I’ve got Connor on my di*k already and I didn’t even have to fight an mma fighter"

'The Problem Child' and KSI have constantly traded barbs with one-another on social media, and a fight down the line cannot be ruled out. KSI has previously faced Logan, Jake's brother, twice, and holds a win over him.

This can add more fuel to the storyline if the two end up facing each other. Furthermore, both have built a solid amount of experience since their boxing debuts, making for a very compelling fight if it is to go down.