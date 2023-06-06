Jake Paul recently reflected on the controversial comment he made about Conor McGregor's wife back in 2020.

In a recent interview on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul opened up about his past behavior, specifically the incident where he made derogatory comments about Conor McGregor's wife, Dee Devlin.

The feud between Paul and McGregor began in 2020 when the YouTuber posted a video in which he launched a series of personal attacks on the former UFC double-champion.

Paul made an offensive remark about McGregor's fiancée, rating her on a scale of attractiveness. During his appearance on the podcast, Paul, however, admitted that his behavior at the time was inappropriate.

When questioned about his tendency to engage in trash talk, Paul, however, defended his approach, claiming that it was all in good fun. He stated:

"All these people I like talk sh*t about, it's in a fun way... Is it sh*t talking if it's the truth?"

Despite the passage of time, their feud continues to play out on social media, with Conor McGregor recently referring to Paul as a 'Donkey' in one of his interviews with Ariel Helwani.

As the podcast progressed, Paul admitted that he has matured and would no longer get so personal in his trash talk. He admitted that he had changed over the years, saying:

"Well, I was more crazy back then... that was three years ago. I wouldn't bring the wives into it anymore. Like I grew up..."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below [19:28 mark]:

Jake Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor once he's done with Nate Diaz

Jake Paul, the confident 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer, made it clear that his ambition extends beyond his upcoming fight against Nate Diaz.

Paul boldly declared that after he dispatches Diaz in their highly anticipated boxing match in August, he wants to take on Conor McGregor.

'The Problem Child' wasted no time in challenging McGregor, emphasizing his belief that he possesses superior boxing skills.

"Guess what, Conor? I'll beat the fking fk out of you, and you can't box as good as me." Not stopping there, Paul also expressed his intent to accomplish what McGregor couldn't by knocking out Nate Diaz, adding, "And when I knock Nate Diaz the f**k out, and you realize I'm the biggest fight for you, call me, and I'll answer."

Check out Jake Paul's call-out below:

