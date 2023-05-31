Jake Paul has taken a jibe at Conor McGregor after the latter picked former UFC fighter Nate Diaz to dominantly defeat him in their upcoming fight. Paul is scheduled to face MMA veteran Diaz in a professional boxing bout.

The fight will mark Diaz's (21-13 MMA) pro boxing debut against Paul (6-1 boxing). Besides, Diaz has faced McGregor twice in the sport of MMA. He won their first fight by second-round submission in March 2016, whereas McGregor avenged that loss by beating him via majority decision in August 2016.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, McGregor picked Diaz to beat 'The Problem Child.' Furthermore, speaking to Matchroom Boxing, McGregor recently labeled Paul a "donkey."

On Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, his younger brother Jake Paul has now fired back at Conor McGregor. Alluding to the fact that McGregor wasn't able to KO Nate Diaz, 'The Problem Child' vowed to knock Diaz out. Dissing the Irishman, Paul stated:

"Guess what, Conor? I'll beat the f**king f**k out of you. And you can't box as good as me. And I'm gonna do to Nate what you couldn't, which is knock him the f**k out."

Moreover, he mocked McGregor for his purported alcoholism issues and insinuated that he'll surpass 'The Notorious' and become an even bigger combat sports star. Noting that McGregor "chose the wrong path" and has been wasting his career by indulging in the party lifestyle, Paul said:

"You're gonna be sitting there with your new beer company that's failing, drinking it, drunk as f**k, realizing that you pi**ed your life away drinking at the end of the bottle. And you're gonna say, 'Damn. I really thought no one was gonna do what I did in this sport. I really thought no one was gonna be as big of a name. I really thought I was gonna be the biggest forever.'"

Watch Paul discuss the topic at 27:17 in the video below:

Could a Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor fight come to fruition in 2023?

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been highly critical of Conor McGregor over the past few years. He's time and again challenged the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion to a fight in the boxing ring as well as in MMA. Regardless, McGregor has dismissed a potential fight against Paul.

Presently, Jake Paul is scheduled to face Nate Diaz in a highly-anticipated boxing match on August 5, 2023. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is expected to end his two-year injury hiatus and return to the octagon later this year. It's believed that McGregor will face fellow UFC star Michael Chandler in his comeback MMA bout, possibly at welterweight.

As of this time, McGregor still has two fights left on his UFC contract, so he's unlikely to fight Paul before completing his aforesaid contract. Furthermore, it's believed that MMA aspirant Paul won't sign with the UFC. Considering the variables at play, a Paul-McGregor fight seems unlikely to materialize anytime soon.

