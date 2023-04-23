Conor McGregor is a former foe of 'BMF' claimant Nate Diaz. The Irishman has had a pair of thrilling bouts against Stockton's finest inside the octagon, with each man securing a win. However, talk of a trilogy bout to settle their rivalry died down after Diaz left the UFC for greener pastures.

He has since been booked to face internet sensation Jake Paul in a boxing match this August. As someone 'The Problem Child' once hoped to face in a boxing match as well as being Nate Diaz's most well-known opponent, Conor McGregor offered his thoughts on the matchup, including a prediction for the winner.

Watch McGregor predict Paul vs. Diaz below:

When asked by Inside Fighting for a verdict on the matchup, the Irishman wasn't shy about expressing his confidence that Nate Diaz would emerge victorious with relative ease. He further claimed that he was looking forward to seeing his prediction come true:

"I think Nate Diaz slaps the head off him, and I look forward to seeing it."

When asked if he would be ringside for the bout, 'The Notorious' dismissed the idea as he prefers to watch the fight from the comfort of his Lamborghini yacht:

"I'll probably be on the Lamborghini just off the coast of Sicily."

At one point in time, Conor McGregor was even more dismissive of Jake Paul. The YouTuber turned boxer previously poured a tremendous amount of energy into challenging the Irishman for a boxing match, but never managed to draw his attention.

McGregor, who typically responds to all slights, simply brushed Paul aside. He previously showed his disdain for influencer boxing after KSI promised to beat the Irishman's close friend, Dillon Danis.

"He should be back doing MMA if he is doing this little nothing burger match with you. I couldn’t care less about this genre of boxing, I am sorry. Have a good one."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Conor McGregor says Dillon Danis should be "back doing MMA" instead of "nothing burger match" against KSI Conor McGregor says Dillon Danis should be "back doing MMA" instead of "nothing burger match" against KSI https://t.co/ZcDHN6fp1x

When is Conor McGregor fighting?

While Nate Diaz is scheduled to clash with Jake Paul this coming August, Conor McGregor is yet to announce an official date for his return bout. The Irishman is expected to face three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in a fight that many fans expect to be a barnburner.

Unfortunately, issues with McGregor's refusal to re-enter the USADA testing pool under its current scheme have delayed his return. It is rumored that 'The Notorious' took banned substances to accelerate his recovery from the devastating leg injury he suffered in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.

USADA requires that all fighters who previously removed themselves from the testing pool re-enter it for a mandatory period of six months before being cleared to fight.

