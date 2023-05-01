Conor McGregor chugging whiskey at BKFC 41 convinces fans that 'Notorious' is "never coming back"

BKFC 41 was an absolute hit amongst mixed martial arts fans and the presence of Conor McGregor at the pay-per-view event only furthered its appeal.

The former UFC double champion was seated front row by the organizers and was dressed flamboyantly in a coral pink suit with a silk shirt underneath. Even more outrageously, he was drinking straight from a bottle of Proper No. Twelve, his own brand of Irish whisky.

Check out McGregor enjoying himself at BKFC 41:

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom #BKFC41 #UFC Conor McGregor is in the building and slamming whiskey at BKFC 41

Seeing McGregor enjoy the action to the fullest only served to make fans more skeptical about his desire to return to action in the UFC octagon. A fan wrote:

"He’s never coming back"

Other fans expressed their certainty over a Michael Chandler win in the upcoming clash between the two fighters in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 31, after the two will coach opposing teams for the entire season.

"Yeah we aren’t seeing him and Chandler are we? [loudly crying face emoji]"

"Every time I see Conor out drinking & on Cocaine I go out another $20 on Michael Chandler."

MaCkaPaCka @MCPC141 @bjpenndotcom Every time I see Conor out drinking & on Cocaine I go out another $20 on Michael Chandler.

"Definitely betting the HOUSE on Chandler! [face with tears of joy emoji]"

Some fans questioned if Conor McGregor would even face Michael Chandler at all.

"Won’t be fighting anytime soon by the look of it [smile face with tear emoji]"

Jayo @Jayoflanagan @bjpenndotcom Won't be fighting anytime soon by the look of it 🥲

3riplea @SamkeloPSG @bjpenndotcom They should just save CONOR vs CHANDLER for UFC300 🤣🤣🤣

Other fans were more concerned about the contents of the bottle, claiming that it could not have been Proper No. Twelve whisky and labeling it a marketing tactic.

"Nice promo tactic but it’s most likely water in that lol"

CraigWilson @IfPicassoWasBlk @bjpenndotcom Nice promo tactic but it's most likely water in that lol

Erik @_The_Erik



@bjpenndotcom You know that bottle is filled with something else.Proper Twelve will make even the most battle hardened vets reel. That stuff is disgusting..

Conor McGregor all praises for BKFC 41, faces off with main event victor Mike Perry

BKFC 41 was headlined by ex-UFC stars and the co-main event also pitted former octagon fighters against each other. Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold's main event light heavyweight bout ended in two rounds, but perhaps the most entertaining part of the event came right after.

Mike Perry called out Conor McGregor for a face-off and the Irish showman duly delivered. He spoke highly of the BKFC setup and backed their execution, while straddling a BKFC belt:

“It’s an incredible setup here. Incredible matchmaking. Incredible storytelling. I had to come here. I flew straight away. I was not going to miss this and it did not disappoint. All these fighters that step in here are warriors and all have my respect. I’m into this game. I’d be into this.”

Check out Conor McGregor's face-off with Mike Perry and his full comments:

Bare Knuckle FC @bareknucklefc The main event at #BKFC41 ended in suprising fasion but in an even stranger turn of events, Conor McGregor faced off against Mike Perry?!

FITE @FiteTV



FITE @FiteTV Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder. #BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE

