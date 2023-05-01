Countdown to Conor McGregor vs Mike Perry' - Fans react as UFC unveils TUF 31 Team McGregor vs Team Chandler poster

Conor McGregor is expected to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler. The two fighters will serve as rivals on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. The UFC recently released a long-awaited poster for Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler.

However, combat fans suspect the UFC has ulterior motives for releasing the poster so quickly. Conor McGregor is anticipated to face Michael Chander following the conclusion of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, but he has been spotted at multiple other combat sports events, most recently at the BKFC 41 event.

McGregor thoroughly enjoyed the event and even faced off with the winner of the main event, Mike Perry. The UFC released the poster for all of the aforementioned reasons, including his promise to try bare-knuckle combat in the future, according to fight fans.

"Countdown to McGregor vs Perry."

"They think they’re losing him to BKFC."

"Sorry UFC, BKFC has him now."

"Take off the gloves! BKFC is the future! Would be amazing to see you compete there."

Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler: Colby Covington gives his take on upcoming clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are set to face off in the season finale of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF 31), and former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has shared his thoughts on the fight.

'Chaos' shared his views on the upcoming fight and offered his prediction. According to Colby Covington, the McGregor vs. Chandler fight is an enticing matchup that is certain to captivate MMA fans worldwide.

Offering his prediction in a recent interview with James Lynch, Covington stated:

"I do think he [McGregor] beats Chanlder. I think Chandler's a little washed up now you know, I mean he didn't even do anything in that other B-level organization (Bellator). He was getting beat by scrub guys, scrubs that I trained with. I just think Chandler's washed up and it's a good fight for Conor. Conor's gonna go out there and Spark him. I feel McGregor gets it."

