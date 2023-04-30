Conor McGregor and Mike Perry had an unexpected face-off at BKFC 41 last night following the latter's win over Luke Rockhold.

In what was a third-straight victory for him in the BKFC, Mike Perry called out 'The Notorious', who was in attendance for a face-off. McGregor then entered the ring with a BKFC championship belt on his shoulder to face-off with 'Platinum'.

Reacting to the face-off, fans seemed to have had a field day on Twitter as the social media platform was flooded with Dana White memes, who probably wouldn't be too happy about McGregor facing off against Mike Perry at BKFC.

Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Dana White RIGHT NOW!!!"

"Dana looking at Conor right now"

"Im sure Dana is releasing Conor now...."

mmaszn @mcgregorszns @MikeBohn Im sure Dana is releasing Conor now.... @MikeBohn Im sure Dana is releasing Conor now....

"Independent contractor!"

"I'm jumping for joy..."

"I’m sure the UFC is going to love this."

Mike Bohn @MikeBohn I’m sure the UFC is going to love this. I’m sure the UFC is going to love this. https://t.co/MM8dn5Y5XU

"[narrator voice] They didn't."

"Can’t wait for the reporter who asks Dana about this"

Tyler @Refl3ctt @aaronbronsteter Can’t wait for the reporter who asks Dana about this @aaronbronsteter Can’t wait for the reporter who asks Dana about this

"Guarantee Dana dropped F-bombs when Conor actually entered the ring. Being there, being visible is one thing. Getting in the ring and taking the thing entirely. Guarantee he’s f*ckin pissed."

Ⓜ️𝕚𝕜𝕖 𝔻𝕚𝕕𝕕𝕪 @V_Cat1 is another thing entirely. Guarantee he’s f*ckin pissed. @aaronbronsteter Guarantee Dana dropped F-bombs when Conor actually entered the ring. Being there, being visible is one thing. Getting in the ring and taking theis another thing entirely. Guarantee he’s f*ckin pissed. @aaronbronsteter Guarantee Dana dropped F-bombs when Conor actually entered the ring. Being there, being visible is one thing. Getting in the ring and taking the 🎤 is another thing entirely. Guarantee he’s f*ckin pissed.

"Did conor just break a contract clause?"

"cant wait to see the heat that a reporter gets for asking Dana about Conor at BKFC"

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist cant wait to see the heat that a reporter gets for asking Dana about Conor at BKFC cant wait to see the heat that a reporter gets for asking Dana about Conor at BKFC

"Dana white is gonna sue bkfc lmao"

Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry face-off: 'The Notorious' praises the BKFC promotion

If Conor McGregor's face-off wasn't enough to make Dana White mad, 'The Notorious' even proceeded to praise the BKFC promotion for their setup and matchmaking.

During an in-ring interview following his face-off against Mike Perry, Conor McGregor spoke about how excited he was to be a part of the event. While challenging the BKFC roster for the title, 'The Notorious' said:

"It's an incredible set up here, incredible matchmaking, incredible storytelling. I had to come here. I flew straight away, I was not going to miss this and it did not disappoint. All these fighters that step in here are warriors and all have my respect and I'm into this game yeah? I'd be into this....How am I showing up here already and I've already got the belt? Come get it baby, come get the strap baby!"

Watch the video below:

FITE @FiteTV



| LIVE on Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder. #BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder.#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE https://t.co/DoCw7OZTZP

Poll : 0 votes