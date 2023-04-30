Conor McGregor is seemingly everywhere but inside the UFC octagon. The former double champion was in attendance at the pay-per-view event BKFC 41 being headlined by two former UFC fighters.

McGregor was seated in the front row at BKFC 41 and was suited up for the occasion. However, it was not the striking color of his suit or his silk shirt underneath that made him stand out amongst the crowd. It was a bottle of McGregor's Irish whiskey brand, Proper Twelve, that he was chugging directly from.

'The Notorious' seemed to be enjoying himself with the best seats in the house and an upfront view of the grisly bare-knuckle action. Ever the showman, he entertained fans around him in the arena by gulping from his bottle and then raising it high to raucous cheers from the crowd.

Check out McGregor at BKFC 41:

McGregor also took to the square ring of the BKFC as the main event victor Mike Perry called him out for a faceoff. The two stared each other down and had a brief conversation where they expressed mutual respect.

Conor McGregor has not fought in the UFC for over two years. His last two fights were consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier, and an injury suffered in the second one kept him out of action. He has repeatedly teased a move up to the welterweight division.

The Irishman is set to face Michael Chandler after going up against him as a coach for The Ultimate Fighter season 31. The two will clash at the finale at an unannounced date and venue.

Conor McGregor Proper Twelve: How much did he sell the whiskey brand for?

Conor McGregor launched his Irish whiskey brand Proper Twelve in 2018 at the height of his professional career. He was just making his return to the octagon in his historic rivalry against Khabib Nurmagomedov and his whiskey brand prominently featured in his promotions.

In 2021, McGregor and his business partners sold their majority stake in the business to Proximo Spirits, who owned 49% of the company already. The deal was rumored to be around $600 million.

However, Artem Lobov, a longtime friend of Conor McGregor, contested the deal and put forth his case for a larger percentage of the sale. He claimed that it was his intellectual property that steered the deal toward its valuation. After multiple online threats and claims, the case was dismissed by the court and Lobov was ordered to bear the legal fees.

Despite the sale of the company, McGregor continues to market and promote the product as his own.

