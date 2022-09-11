How much did Conor McGregor sell Proper No. Twelve whiskey company for?

The UFC's biggest draw, Conor McGregor, and his business partners sold their majority stake in the Irish whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits, raking in $600 million.

Proximo Spirits already owned a 49% stake in the Irish whiskey brand, however, it is not yet known what percentage stake the American spirits distributor holds since inking the half-billion deal.

In a report by Shanken News Daily, McGregor's business associate Ken Austin stated that the plan since the company's inception was for Proximo Spirits to eventually buy out the majority stake in the Irish Whiskey:

“When we started this business with Proximo, we basically laid out, I’ll call it certain hurdles, that would allow them to buy pieces of the company over time, we hit a milestone and it gave Proximo the opportunity to own a significant stake.”

Proper No. Twelve was the Irishman's first business outside the UFC. Conor McGregor, along with his business partners, Paradigm Sports CEO Audie Attar and Ken Austin, launched the whiskey in 2018.

According to a report by The Irish Times, the whiskey was named Proper No. Twelve in honor of McGregor's post code in Crumlin.

What business ventures does Conor McGregor own other than Proper No. Twelve?

Proper No. Twelve was just the first of many business ventures by 'The Notorious'. McGregor owns at least four other successful ventures.

The Irishman owns a fashion line called August McGregor, a fitness app called McGregor Fast, a media house called The MacLife. He has even dipped his toes in the mobile gaming sphere and owns a mobile game.

The former UFC double champion launched the clothing line August McGregor in 2018, with fashion designer David August as his co-helmsman. The top of the line fashion enterprise sells suits, dress shirts, casuals and more.

McGregor Fast is a fitness app owned by the Irishman. The app professes to provide the users with the same workout formula that 'The Notorious' make use of to achieve peak physical prowess.

The 34-yea-old partnered with exercise psychologist Dr. Julian Dalby to bring out the app. The MacLife is another venture by the UFC athlete, this time in the field of mass media. The MacLife covers all the major events in the world of MMA.

Conor McGregor and his manager Audie Attar also own a mobile strategy game called Dystopia: The Contest of Heroes. The game was launched in 2020 and is currently available in both the Android and Apple app stores.

