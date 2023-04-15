PFL CEO announces big plans for Jake Paul's MMA debut

Jake Paul is one of the most polarizing figures in the world of combat sports. He built his notoriety off the back of boxing wins against well-known MMA fighters like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and the great Anderson Silva. This led to calls for 'The Problem Child' to face mixed martial artists in their element.

This prompted Paul to announce his signing with the PFL in early January. While there's no official date for his MMA debut, PFL CEO Peter Murray recently spoke about Paul's upcoming MMA debut at a media event, where he discussed the PFL's plans for the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer.

According to Murray, Paul's MMA debut will serve as the launchpad for the PFL's super-fights division, with 'The Problem Child' likely to serve as its face:

"You know, Jake Paul will make his debut in MMA. You know, just this week he announced his next event or fight in boxing against Nate and what's to come is his debut in MMA. So those plans are being put in place to you know properly launch the PFL super-fights division and pay-per-view, but there'll be a pay-per-view event before Jake gets into the cage."

Watch the full interview below:

Who is Jake Paul facing next?

Before Jake Paul makes his long-awaited debut as a mixed martial artist, he'll face one of the MMA's biggest stars in a boxing match. On August 5, 'The Problem Child' will face former UFC star and 'BMF' claimant Nate Diaz in a boxing match.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Jake Paul and former UFC fighter Nate Diaz will face off in an eight-round boxing match on August 5 in Dallas, officials told @MarcRaimondi.



The bout will be contested at 185 pounds. Jake Paul and former UFC fighter Nate Diaz will face off in an eight-round boxing match on August 5 in Dallas, officials told @MarcRaimondi.The bout will be contested at 185 pounds. https://t.co/vALb90XVMA

Stockton's finest is only the latest in a long line of ex-UFC fighters that Paul has used to legitimise himself as a fighter. Due to Diaz's experience training with world champion boxers, however, some fans expect him to be a stiffer test for Paul than many expect.

'The Problem Child's' last fight was a split-decision loss against Tommy Fury, while Nate Diaz's is coming off a win against former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

