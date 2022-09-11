"MMA gods are real" - Fans react to Nate Diaz submitting Tony Ferguson exactly at 2:09 mark in the main event of UFC 279

Nate Diaz emerged victorious in his main event fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. The Stockton native submitted 'El Cucuy' via a D'Arce choke in the fourth round to secure the victory. Diaz received the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his efforts and took home an additional cheque of $50,000.

One unique instance that occurred during the fight was when Diaz submitted Ferguson at the 2:09 mark in the fight.

What makes this incident extremely interesting is the fact that both Nate and Nick Diaz hail from Stockton, California, and the area code for their residence is 209. So, over the years, '209' has come to be associated with the Diaz brothers and for Diaz to score a victory with the same digits on the clock was a huge coincidence.

209 LEFT ON THE CLOCK WHEN IT WAS STOPPED

The crazy occurrence sent MMA fans on Twitter into a frenzy as they shared their reactions to the coincidence.

In the post-fight press conference, Diaz was asked for thoughts on his timely finish. The Stockton native replied by saying:

"That is cool. I didn't know that happened until my boy Chris showed me the picture. It was dope," said Nate Diaz.

Watch Diaz's appearance at the post-fight presser:

Jon Anik got a '209' tattoo after Nate Diaz's victory against Conor McGregor

After Rafael dos Anjos stepped out due to injury, Nate Diaz was brought in as a short-notice replacement to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 196.

Commenting on the matchup, Anik had said that he would get a '209' tattoo if Diaz managed to defeat the Irishman, who was unbeaten in the UFC at the time.

Diaz pulled a huge upset at UFC 196 and submitted Mcgregor in the second round of the fight. Anik lived up to his promise and got the tattoo. The UFC broadcaster shared a picture of the same on his Instagram account.

Listen to Anik share the story of the tattoo below:

