Jake Paul was not happy with Conor McGregor calling him a donkey.

Paul and McGregor have insulted each other for several years, with Paul calling for a boxing bout between the two. Earlier this month, ‘The Notorious’ did an interview with Ariel Helwani and compared ‘The Problem Child’ to a donkey.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's podcast called IMPAULSIVE, the former YouTuber responded to the comments by saying:

““I think Conor McGregor is funny as f**k… Guess what, Conor? I’ll beat the f**king f**k out of you, and you can’t box as good as me, and I’m gonna do to Nate what you couldn’t, which is knock him the f**k out…But that money fight will always be there. And when I knock Nate Diaz the f**k out, and you realize I’m the biggest fight for you, call me, and I’ll answer…”[27:18-28:03]

Paul continued by saying:

“I respect him, but I’m going to f**k him up. That’s great and all, but this is the entertainment business… It’s one of the biggest fights in combat sports that can be made right now and especially after I do what I do to Nate Diaz.”[30:01-30:43]

Jake Paul’s last boxing match was on February 26, when he suffered his first loss in a close split decision against Tommy Fury. On August 5, the 26-year-old returns to the ring in an intriguing bout against Nate Diaz. With a win against the Stockton native, ‘The Problem Child’ could be back on track to securing a potential super-fight against Conor McGregor, assuming the UFC would be interested in letting McGregor box again.

Watch Jake Paul's appearance on IMPAULSIVE below:

Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor for allegedly being ‘controlled by Dana White’

In August 2017, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought in a boxing match that sold over four million pay-per-views. Due to McGregor’s contract with the UFC, Dana White technically had to approve the fight and help promote it.

During the same appearance on IMPAULSIVE, Jake Paul insulted ‘The Notorious’ for needing permission for the UFC president for a potential boxing match:

“I’m my own boss, I make my own decisions. I’m not controlled by Dana White. I don’t have a dad, so I can make the fight happen. If Dana lets you make the fight happen then we can run it.”[28:04-28:15]

Before considering a fight against ‘The Problem Child,’ McGregor is focused on his UFC return. After a near two-year layoff, ‘The Notorious’ is expected to take on Michael Chandler later this year. The UFC superstars coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31, which started airing on May 30.

