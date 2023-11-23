"That really pisses me off" - IShowSpeed hits back at fans saying the swatting incidents are fake

On November 22, 2023, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" was swatted yet again during a livestream. The streamer was interacting with people on the video-calling platform, OmeTV, when he received a call from his roommate, alerting him that authorities were at his mansion once again. IShowSpeed's friend was audibly infuriated by the situation and said:

"When we first moved in, one of the first things we did was to inform the police department and let them know who is here and why they are here, this is what's going on, this has happened before. It still happened. It happened two days ago! I was sitting in the yard and got ARs (assault rifle) pulled on me, he got an AR pulled on him."

Later in the broadcast, Darren's attention was drawn to his viewers, who suspected him of fabricating the swatting incidents. Expressing his frustration at the fan comments, the Ohio native said:

"(A fan donates with a message saying, 'L acting') People like that - that really pisses me off. Like, I'm really about to [unintelligible] on my chat, bro. The fact you think this s**t is fake - that's what really pisses me off a lot, bro. It really pissed me the f**k off, bro... because you sound stupid as s**t. You sound, actually, like, stupid as f**k!"

"Don't ever say that s**t" - IShowSpeed goes off at his viewers for saying the swatting incidents were "fake," netizens react

IShowSpeed returned to the YouTube livestream at the 01:51-hour mark after police officers were falsely called to his mansion. While clarifying that no one was hurt after getting swatted, the content creator said:

"I'm back. Y'all, don't worry about it, y'all. Nothing happened. Don't worry about it. Nothing happened. Don't worry. Move on."

At that moment, a fan donated with the message saying, "L acting." IShowSpeed was unhappy with his viewers suggesting that the swatting incidents were staged.

Timestamp: 01:51:40

Referring to the skeptics as "stupid," the 18-year-old remarked:

"Y'all really think this s**t is fake? Okay, bro. Bro, you're not getting anywhere with that f**king mindset, thinking this s**t is fake. Y'all really sound stupid as s**t! Like, very stupid as s**t! That's really pissing me off, bro. Don't ever say that s**t, bro. I don't care who you are, bro."

X (formerly Twitter) user @DramaAlert's tweet featuring IShowSpeed's response has received quite a lot of attention. Here's what netizens had to say about it:

IShowSpeed is among the most popular YouTube streamers and currently has over 21.7 million subscribers on his channel. His indefinite suspension from Twitch was recently lifted, and he has since collaborated with well-known internet personalities such as Felix "xQc" and others.