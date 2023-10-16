"Really pissed me off" - IShowSpeed says he almost cried after KSI got "robbed" of his win against Tommy Fury

During a recent livestream from India, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" discussed the contentious outcome of the boxing match between Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI," and Tommy Fury. Asserting that the fellow YouTube content creator should have won the fight, IShowSpeed stated that the outcome made him so emotional that he almost cried.

The 18-year-old said:

"Bro, this s**t - KSI should have won this f**king fight, bro! Like, bro, when I seen this s**t, I almost cried, bro. I genuinely almost f**king cried, bro. I dead a*s... look, I know him and I know how much work he put in, bro. I know how much work KSI put in, bro. When I seen this s**t, I almost f**king cried, bruh. Because that s**t really pissed me off."

"I don't believe that" - IShowSpeed lashes out on livestream while discussing the controversial outcome of the KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing match

During a broadcast on October 15, 2023, fans asked IShowSpeed to comment on the contentious KSI vs. Tommy Fury outcome. He began looking it up on the internet and remarked:

"Real s**t, bro, KSI should have won that fight, bro. Like, chat, I don't give a f**k with what nobody is saying, bro - KSI should have won this fight!"

After claiming that he became emotional while watching the conclusion of the influencer event, the recently unbanned Twitch personality started lashing out, claiming that KSI had been "robbed." He exclaimed:

"I watched the match, y'all. I'm going to be honest, he got f**king robbed, bro! He got f**king robbed! He got robbed, bro! Real s**t, bro! KSI should have won that fight, dog. Literally, bro! I don't care what nobody saying, bro."

Timestamp: 00:05:45

IShowSpeed added:

"Yo, bro, I don't believe that. I'm sorry. Yo, chat, I'm sorry. Everybody spam 'W KSI,' bro. Like, genuinely, y'all really have to say that! I'm really not even trolling. Say that s**t."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Drama Alert on X (formerly Twitter) shared IShowSpeed's clip, which has since received quite a lot of traction:

X user @DramaAlert shared the YouTube streamer's clip (Image via X)

With over 74 community members commenting, here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Netizens' comments on the streamer's clip (Image via DramaAlert/X)

KSI took to X the same day to reflect on the boxing match. The 30-year-old said he "accomplished what he really wanted in the end" and mentioned that fans could use him as "living proof" that hard work and self-belief could get them "anywhere in life."