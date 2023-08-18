Why is KSI receiving backlash from the online community? Exploring the YouTuber's recent controversial tweet

On August 17, 2023, YouTuber Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI," garnered the internet's attention when he shared an eight-second Twitter video. For those unaware, JJ will face Tommy Fury on October 14, 2023, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. As a result, he became embroiled in a social media feud with the 24-year-old professional boxer.

KSI made fun of Tommy Fury by sharing a video of a physically disabled person. His tweet was captioned:

"Can't lie, Tommy Fury has never looked better."

This post sparked outrage in the online community, with numerous netizens criticizing the Briton. Twitter user @franciscoagoat's comment has attracted over 4,480 likes, in which they wrote:

"Why are you making fun of disabled people?"

"Making fun of someone’s appearance is not cool, bro" - KSI receives flak for his recent tweet in the midst of his feud with Tommy Fury

KSI made headlines quite a lot of times this year, and on April 3, 2023, he went viral after using a racial slur in a now-deleted Sidemen Sunday Countdown video. Following widespread criticism, the 30-year-old internet personality apologized and announced a social media hiatus.

He wrote:

"I want to apologize for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video. There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry. I’ve always said to my audience that they shouldn’t worship me or put me on a pedestal because I’m human. I'm not perfect, I’m gonna mess up in life, and lately, I’ve been messing up a lot. So I’ve decided I’m gonna just take a break from social media for a while."

JJ has now found himself in hot water four months later after he made fun of Tommy Fury by attaching a video of a physically disabled person. As previously stated, the online community was outraged, with Twitter user @0x4dy describing it as "not a good post":

One fan commented that KSI's tweet was "very low":

Twitter user @its_menieb expressed their displeasure, writing:

"Making fun of someone's appearance is not cool, bro."

Another user stated that making fun of people with disabilities is a "massive L":

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions from the platform:

The YouTuber's tweet was still publicly viewable at the time of writing. He has not responded to the backlash or concerns expressed by netizens.