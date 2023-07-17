KSI explains why he is "pissed off" with DAZN offering a "helping hand" to Kingpyn

YouTube star Olajide "JJ," popularly known as KSI, teamed up with Ethan "Behzinga," Simon "Miniminter," and Tobit "TBJZL" for a recent episode of the Sidemen podcast. At one point during their discussion, JJ brought up Kingpyn, a renowned organization known for hosting influencer boxing events. According to the Briton, Kingpyn was saved by another prominent boxing promoter, DAZN, who provided financial support to them.

The 30-year-old personality was "pissed off" by the situation and said:

"I'm pissed. It pisses me off. You know, first of all, we had Jake Paul coming on to DAZN with his s**tty event. I don't own DAZN but I feel like, you know, I'm exclusive. You know what I mean? I'm one of the reasons why, you know - I feel like I'm helping DAZN quite a lot. Yeah, I thought I add value and then it's just, like, I don't know. It's just annoying."

"His ego has gotten out of control" - Fans react to KSI's take on Kingpyn and DAZN

The conversation began with KSI claiming that Kingpyn was "saved" by DAZN. He elaborated on it, saying:

"Well, they (Kingpyn) got saved by DAZN. Isn't it? (Miniminter recalls seeing a post claiming that Kingpyn 'never' went bankrupt) No. Financially, they were struggling and DAZN gave them the helping hand to make sure..."

After KSI explained why he was upset, Behzinga offered his opinion and added:

"I always say, in business, right? So, they are not looking at you as KSI. They're just seeing you as a silhouette, right? And, all they're seeing is all these other, like... all these other companies are just silhouettes and they're thinking, 'We're just dominating the space.' Like, 'We're a broadcaster. If we can have every single promotion, we've got everybody on the same platform.' They literally own now, every promotion."

The Sidemen members' conversation has elicited over 180 responses in the YouTube comments section. One viewer commented that JJ's "ego had gotten out of control":

Another community member believed that boxing promoters such as Kingpyn and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) could thrive:

Having joined YouTube in 2009, KSI has cemented himself as one of the most popular British content creators. His primary channel currently has over 24.1 million subscribers and six billion video views.