Miniminter predicts who would be the first to quit Sidemen, KSI and others react

During a recent Sidemen podcast, prominent member Olajide "JJ," also known as "KSI," expressed curiosity about who would be the first to leave the group. He brought it up while talking with Simon "Miniminter," Tobit "TBJZL," and Vikram "Vikkstar123." Without hesitation, Vikkstar123 stated that Harry "W2S" would be the first to leave Sidemen.

According to Miniminter, TBJZL, Joshua "Zerkaa," and himself were committed to the organization "for life." However, he predicted that one among W2S, KSI, Vikkstar123, and Ethan "Behzinga" would be the first to quit Sidemen.

Explaining why he believed W2S could possibly leave the YouTuber group, Miniminter said:

"And Harry, I just see, could get very bored of it."

Miniminter explains why he thinks it would be either W2S, KSI, Vikkstar123, or Behzinga the first ones to leave Sidemen

As previously stated, the conversation began when JJ asked members who they thought would be the first to depart Sidemen. Miniminter responded by saying:

"It changes for me. It's between three people. Four people! I think me, you (TBJZL), and Josh - we're locked in for life. I think you (Vikkstar123) might leave because you have a pack. You love going to like Australia and see there. (Miniminter points at JJ) You're KSI. So, you might just be like, 'Why the f**k do I hang out with...'"

A few moments later, Simon claimed that KSI could "turn around" and leave. Vikkstar123 joked that the group members would not judge the 30-year-old for his decision.

Side+ @joinsideplus Who will be first to leave the Sidemen? Who will be first to leave the Sidemen? https://t.co/rPGFxVwW5r

Miniminter then revealed what Behzinga said. According to the latter, if he had $10 million, he would not be a part of Sidemen:

"Ethan has specifically said, 'If I had $10 mill, I would not be here."

The conversation continued with Vikkstar123 sharing his observation on Miniminter's views:

"Isn't that interesting that you picked me, Harry, and Ethan? And, we're the three younger members. We're all about two to three years younger. So, does that mean, immaturity is... (TBJZL mentions KSI is the fourth-youngest of the bunch) Yeah, so maybe the younger you are, the less you want to be in the Sidemen. Harry is the least and he's the youngest."

Fans react to the YouTubers' discussion

Over 37 community members on Twitter have weighed in on the YouTubers' discussion, with numerous fans speculating that Behzinga would leave the group first:

Ms Chanandler Bong @beautifulpainxo @joinsideplus @KSI @miniminter @Vikkstar123 @Tobjizzle Ethan doesn't hide the fact that he hates the 'fans' so I wouldn't be surprised if he went first. And I imagine it to be something minor that would push him to leave. @joinsideplus @KSI @miniminter @Vikkstar123 @Tobjizzle Ethan doesn't hide the fact that he hates the 'fans' so I wouldn't be surprised if he went first. And I imagine it to be something minor that would push him to leave.

One viewer expressed their thoughts at the prospect of a Sidemen member quitting the group:

Here are some more reactions:

jonpol @JonPooool @joinsideplus @KSI @miniminter @Vikkstar123 @Tobjizzle I dont really know who will leave first but if someone do leave i can see the group will fallout. So if ever they stop posting they should leave at once and in good terms @joinsideplus @KSI @miniminter @Vikkstar123 @Tobjizzle I dont really know who will leave first but if someone do leave i can see the group will fallout. So if ever they stop posting they should leave at once and in good terms

OmegaGaara @LordYung11 @joinsideplus @KSI @miniminter @Vikkstar123 @Tobjizzle I don’t think Harry would leave because the money, realistically Ethan is most likely because he would probabaly say they are getting too old for this and he needs to raise his child @joinsideplus @KSI @miniminter @Vikkstar123 @Tobjizzle I don’t think Harry would leave because the money, realistically Ethan is most likely because he would probabaly say they are getting too old for this and he needs to raise his child

Sidemen was founded in October 2013 and have since amassed over 18.8 million subscribers on their YouTube channel. They are also well-known for hosting popular IRL events, with the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 being held on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

