"How breaded do you think the Sidemen are?" - Zerkaa talks about Sidemen buying a football club

UK YouTube group Sidemen member and Twitch streamer Josh "Zerkaa" recently gave an interesting take on the group potentially buying a football club.

For context, a fan asked Josh if the Sidemen could buy Everton F.C., a club that is up for sale for a whopping price of over £500 million. In response, Jose stated:

"How breaded do you think the Sidemen are?"

Sidemen reported a collective net worth of around £44 million, which is about £450 million short of what the Premier League club is going for. Zerkaa, however, suggested that even if they were to buy a club, it would be someone like Millwall F.C, which is a London-based second tier team in the UK.

Could the Sidemen buy a football club? Zerkaa flirts with the idea

GTA streamer Zerkaa, or Josh, as he is called, gave his take on the Sidemen buying an actual football club. Despite being extremely popular and having millions of pounds in their bank accounts, the members will be well short of the asking price of any of the clubs in the first two tiers (Premier League and the Championship) of English football.

When asked if they would buy Everton, Josh responded by stating that Millwall would be a more feasible target due to the location and also the price:

"If it was that breaded, I wouldn't buy Everton. I'd buy Millwall, cause look, we're in London, we could do a lot of redevelopment in the area, and think of the level up we could take."

(Timestamp: 00:09:43)

He continued:

"Apparently there were some Americans trying to buy Millwall recently. We are actually owned by an American anyway, John Berylson."

He further mulled over the business opportunities buying Millwall would bring:

"They offered like 80 million or something, we want a 100 mil, or 90 mil. Still a lot of Ps for Milwall. I guess it's the area it's in. You could build like an apartment block there and it would be worth so much money."

Fans shared their take on Zerkaa's latest statement

Despite being a distant possibility, as of now at least, Sidemen fans took to the comments section to fantasize about the possibility of buying a football club. The following are some of the relevant reactions:

Fans react to the possibility (Image via ZerkaaShorts YouTube)

A YouTuber-owned football club, however, is not a foreign concept anymore.

Spencer Owens, a UK-based YouTuber, owns Hashtag United, a YouTube football team turned semi-pro. They currently play in the Isthmian League North Division (7th tier).

