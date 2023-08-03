"He might throw an elbow on Tommy too" - Jake Paul gives brutally honest prediction for KSI vs Tommy Fury

Jake Paul's arch nemesis KSI is set to fight Tommy Fury, the only man that has beaten him inside the ring.

'The Problem Child' is days away from his fight against Nate Diaz at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Ahead of his fight, he sat down for an interview with Mirror Fighting and gave his predictions for the fight between KSI and Tommy Fury:

"I think Tommy knocks him out in like less than five rounds. I mean he's been doing like these gimmick WWE fights up until now. So Tommy is his first real test. But you know, who knows, he might throw an elbow on Tommy too."

Take a look at a clip from the interview:

Jake Paul is referring to the infamous incident that occurred during KSI's fight against Joe Fournier. On May 13, this year, the Brit fought Fournier at the Wembley Arena and knocked him out in the second round. However, the knockout was caused by an elbow and not a punch, which the referee did not catch.

The YouTuber turned boxer went on to win the fight, but fans never considered it a legitimate win since he used his elbow unintentionally.

Jake Paul is excited to fight Nate Diaz because he is a massive PPV draw

Jake Paul is set to fight Nate Diaz in what will be one of the biggest fights of his career. The former UFC fighter will be stepping into the boxing ring for the first time but he has a massive following. In his interview with Mirror Fighting, 'The Problem Child' revealed why he is excited to fight the Stockton native who he claims is in his prime:

"You know, Nate has a massive name, he's the massive PPV draw of UFC times and to me that's exciting because I haven't yet really fought a massive PPV draw in the prime of their career when they're still hot and active. So, to me that's super exciting and there was this beef that was there, and this online banter.... and then finally the stars aligned."

Take a look at a clip from the interview:

'The Problem Child' has definitely not fought a name as big as Nate Diaz, but the former UFC fighter is far from his prime. Diaz is known for his boxing abilities, but he hasn't had a pro-boxing match before. The fight will be an exciting match up for fans to watch.