"He has a desire to convert Jake Paul fans into boxing fans" - Showtime president Stephen Espinoza says Jake Paul is more serious about boxing than is given credit for

Stephen Espinoza was full of praise for Jake Paul ahead of his fight with Tyron Woodley. Espinoza, who looks over Showtime as a working president, spoke to MMA Fighting on SBN. The media honcho was very vocal about his thoughts on Jake Paul and what he brings to the sport of boxing and the promotion.

Espinoza explained:

"This isn't all about Jake Paul. This is about Jake doing his events but also he has a desire to cover Jake Paul fans into boxing fans."

Stephen Espinoza also commented on why he and Showtime were impressed by Jake Paul and what they saw in the YouTube star to invest in him in the long run.

"He [Jake Paul] has a love for the sport, he has followed what we do, he has followed All Access, he can tell you what that show is about. He has studied this and therefore he takes it very seriously and that was the last piece of puzzle for us, you know and that point it was a no brainer" explained Espinoza.

Jake Paul will face Tyron Woodley on August 29. The fight will be the card's main event and will be available on Showtime as a pay-per-view.

Watch Stephen Espinoza's full interview with MMAFightingonSBN below:

Jake Paul predicts a knockout win over Tyron Woodley on August 29

'The Problem Child' has been a fairly outspoken and confident fighter in his short boxing career but has managed to back his words until now. He has an infamous 3-0 record with wins over YouTuber AnAeson Gib, basketball player Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren. All fights saw early finishes, with one knockout and two technical knockouts.

Jake Paul has vowed to finish 'The Chosen One' via knockout, too. In a tweet displaying the official poster for his fight, Paul made his intentions clear.

"Official fight poster... Look into my eyes... I am knocking Tyron out on Sunday August 29th. Live on PPV everywhere @showtimeboxing", said Jake Paul.

Official fight poster💰Look into my eyes…I am knocking Tyron out on Sunday August 29th. Live on PPV everywhere @showtimeboxing pic.twitter.com/fn4gew2ry3 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 15, 2021

