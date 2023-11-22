"These people deserve to be arrested": Fans in uproar as IShowSpeed gets swatted twice in two days

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has been swatted again as the police called on his house twice in two days after a prank caller raised an illegal complaint. Swatting is a criminal offense in the United States under various federal statutes, but popular online personalities such as streamers are quite prone to it, with the perpetrators seldom facing repercussions.

Darren himself had a grueling experience only a couple of days ago, on November 20 (EST), when he had to eventually end stream after armed police officers entered his new mansion after a hoax call. While in this instance, the police did not enter the streamer's room, the swatting has left many fans calling for strict action against the offenders.

After clips of the incident went viral, one X user wrote that the perpetrators should be arrested as there was nothing funny about it.

"These people deserves to be arrested. It ain't funny."

IShowSpeed's roommate addresses the YouTuber getting swatted second stream in a row

Swatting is by no means a harmless crime and can turn out to be quite dangerous in certain situations, considering the involvement of armed police. Popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers such as IShowSpeed have been dealing with it for quite some time. The 18-year-old was even handcuffed on camera last year after the cops arrested him after being swatted while streaming.

As mentioned before, the swatting incident from two days ago was quite harrowing for the YouTuber, who had an emotional response to the whole ordeal. With the police showing up on their doorsteps yet again, his roommate was livid and called Darren while he was streaming.

Bits of their conversation could be heard by viewers, where the streamer's friend claims to have already notified the local police department about possible swatting and that it was the law enforcement's job to make sure this doesn't happen again:

"When we first moved in, one of the first things we did was to inform the police department and let them know who is here and why they are here, this is what's going on, this has happened before. It still happened. It happened two days ago! I was sitting in the yard and got ARs pulled on me, he got AR pulled on him."

Fans seemed to agree with IShowSpeed's friend. Here are a couple of general reactions from social media, with a majority of them calling on the authorities to enact preventive measures.

Popular livestreamers such as IShowSpeed usually attract a lot more swatting incidents than normal, as the perpetrators can watch the event unfold on camera. Here's a list of some big swatting incidents on stream for those curious to know more.