“Is he like Chris Brown now?” - IShowSpeed shocked by his father's new song Look My Way

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" recently responded to his father's latest track titled Look My Way. However, he didn't find the song and its lyrics particularly impressive. It's worth noting that the content creator is also a musician, primarily known for his high-energy and upbeat rapping.

IShowSpeed's father is popularly known as Daddy Speed on YouTube and has 314K subscribers on his channel. After listening to his father's soft rock/pop song, the 18-year-old streamer exclaimed:

"Is he like Chris Brown now?"

"What is my dad doing?" - IShowSpeed in disbelief as Daddy Speed releases song

IShowSpeed has some unpleasant memories associated with Daddy Speed's song releases. For those unaware, in September 2023, the streamer's father put out a song called I Show The Meat, poking fun at his son's unfortunate on-stream incident where he accidentally flashed his genitals.

Naturally, upon encountering another song released by Daddy Speed, the YouTuber felt apprehensive. Here's what he had to say:

"Bro, what is my dad doing? The f**k was that? Is he like Chris Brown now? Damn! F**king R. Kelly?"

(Timestamp: 00:13:45)

He continued:

"Dad, I know you're probably hearing or watching right now. Dad, man, what do I say? He made a song about my d*ck. I don't know how could I... Dad, you know, I'm not even gonna say sh*t."

The song has attracted more than 39K views and over 1K comments. Here's the official music video:

What did the fans say?

The streamer's humorous reaction to his father's song quickly spread across social media platforms, particularly X. Here are some noteworthy reactions there:

Fans react to the streamer's comedic reaction (Image via X/@SpeedUpdates1)

Despite the critical comments from his son, Daddy Speed received a lot of support from his fanbase. Here are a few supportive comments:

Fans share their support (Image via YouTube/Daddy Speed)

IShowSpeed is currently in Manchester, UK. He is getting ready for his inaugural public event scheduled for November 5, 2023. The event is titled "Speed's Live Live Show."