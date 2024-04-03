"I haven't made a behavioral change" - Adin Ross claims Twitch won't allow him to appear on Kai Cenat's livestream

Kick ambassador Adin Ross has provided an update on his upcoming collaboration with Twitch star Kai Cenat in Jamaica. During a livestream on April 3, 2024, the 23-year-old claimed Kai Cenat had contacted Twitch to see if he could appear on his channel. According to Ross, Twitch informed Kai Cenat that he "hasn't made a behavioral change" after getting banned from the platform.

The content creator stated that he was "a little bit bummed out" about the circumstances, adding:

"So guys, I'm a little bit bummed out and I'm bummed out because I was super excited, and we spoke about this for a while. But Kai had spoken to Twitch and they basically said that... I haven't made a behavioral change. Like, my behavior hasn't changed since the ban. So I cannot... I basically can't be on Kai's stream in Jamaica."

Expand Tweet

"I just wanted to do content with Kai" - Adin Ross talks about Twitch not allowing him to collaborate with Kai Cenat for an upcoming stream in Jamaica

After claiming that Twitch told Kai Cenat that he had not made "behavioral change" since the indefinite ban, Adin Ross insisted that he would still travel to Jamaica and would find a workaround for the collaboration:

"I'm still going to Jamaica and I think me and Kai could do something on Kick. I don't know whether we're doing it or not. But me and Kai were in a group chat with (an individual's name) and we were planning out stuff to do. We have to basically figure out some new stuff to do."

The Kick streamer commented on Twitch claiming that his "behavior hasn't changed" by saying:

"Twitch basically just said, 'Nah, Adin's behavior hasn't changed and whatnot.' I get it. Look man, it's whatever. Again, bro, I just wanted to do content with Kai and s**t. So, it's cool. It is what it is. We've still got a lot to do in Jamaica and do stuff. It is what it is."

Adin Ross also stated that he does not believe Kai Cenat would be banned from the Amazon-owned platform if he appeared as a guest on his channel:

"I told Kai, though. I said, 'Kai, do you really think that if you were to literally go live on Twitch and I was there, would they ban you?' He told me, 'Yes.' I don't think they would, chat. I don't think Kai can get banned on Twitch at this point."

For those unaware, Adin Ross was indefinitely banned from Twitch on February 26, 2023, and has since been broadcasting exclusively on Kick.