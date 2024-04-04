Twitch allows streamers to discuss and react to banned personalities with new Suspension Evasion policy

Twitch has announced a major change in their Suspension Evasion policy, revealing that streamers are now allowed to talk about and react to content from banned creators. The Amazon-owned platform had a strict ban on allowing content featuring streamers who are serving a suspension due to one reason or another, but now it appears that they are rolling back some of those rules.

On April 4, a post on X from the official Twitch Support account made the announcement:

"Moving forward, our Community Guidelines will allow you to discuss or react to VODs or livestreams from suspended users."

However, some restrictions on content featuring banned or suspended users are still in effect.

Twitch clarifies Community Guidelines about streamers showing content featuring suspended users

Expand Tweet

As one of the most popular websites for livestreaming, the purple platform has a wide range of rules and regulations to moderate content on the website. Notably, some of its vague wording has often confused users, and over the last few months, there has been an active effort to streamline this by making changes to existing Community Guidelines.

The latest change has come in the form of a reformed Suspension Evasion policy, and as the platform puts it, this is meant to clarify the rules regarding suspended users:

"Today, we're making a change to our Suspension Evasion Policy to help provide clarity around what is allowed when viewing content created by a suspended streamer"

The first major rule change is that streamers can now view content featuring banned content creators. This is in stark contrast to prior Community Guidelines, which talked about potential penalties for the very same action.

However, Twitch streamers still may not interact directly with a banned individual. What's more, featuring their content verbatim without "reaction or discussion" is not allowed either:

"Hosting a suspended user directly on your stream, sharing their content verbatim without reaction or discussion commentary, or having a suspended user participate on your channel is still not allowed."

The updated Suspension Evasion section of the Community Guidelines goes into further detail about a banned individual appearing on a Twitch streamer's channel in a way that is not in control of the user. In that case, they should take care to limit the suspended creator's appearance on their stream and refrain from promoting them on the channel.