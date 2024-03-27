Twitch updates its Sexual Content policy and bans streams that focus on "intimate body parts"

Amid growing trends of NSFW content on the platform, Twitch has announced a new update to their rules and guidelines aimed at banning any content that focuses on "intimate body parts." This comes weeks after many content creators started doing specialized camera angles that prominently feature body parts such as their buttocks.

Some had even started streaming by projecting video gameplay on the said body parts, causing a lot of backlash from some vocal parts of the community. However, such methods will not be allowed from March 29, 2024, as Twitch is set to update its content policy. In a post on their official support page on X, the Amazon-owned company announced:

"Starting on Friday March 29th, content that focuses on intimate body parts for a prolonged period of time will not be allowed."

Twitch has updated Community guidelines on adult content, banning prolonged exposure of "buttocks, groin, or breasts"

Expand Tweet

The Sexual Content Policy update from last year caused quite a commotion after it lifted certain limitations on what is appropriate on camera, including artistic nudity. However, widespread backlash forced Twitch to reconsider, and the platform rolled back most of the changes to the guidelines, with things like artistic nudity getting banned once again in December 2023.

However, as the recent post mentions, content on the streaming platform is always "evolving," and in recent months, a new trend has emerged where content creators prominently feature "intimate body parts." Clips featuring streamers projecting playing Fortnite and other popular video games onto their buttocks with the use of green screens have been going viral over the last month.

As per the new policy, "content that focuses on clothed intimate body parts such as the buttocks, groin, or breasts," even if they are fully clothed, will not be allowed on the platform, in addition to pre-existing regulations banning simulation and showcase of lewd acts while streaming.

Creators are encouraged to read through the full list of rules on sensitive content in Twitch's updated Community Guidelines page.