HasanAbi doesn't want streamers to get "destroyed" by "toxic behavior and serial harassers" following Adin Ross' Twitch unban

Hasan "HasanAbi" has voiced concerns following Adin Ross' Twitch unban. During a Jusst Chatting livestream, HasanAbi's attention was drawn to a Twitch user's comment, who stated that the Turkish-American personality "acts like" there "isn't a rightward shift."

They wrote:

"do you not think this was gonna happen? you act like there isn't a rightward shift."

In response, Hasan stated that he doesn't want content creators to get "destroyed" by "toxic behavior and serial harassers." While claiming that people would call him "biased and woke," the 33-year-old streamer remarked:

"No, I see that. No, I do see that. Look, people will say, 'Hasan, you're biased, Hasan, you're woke, Hasan, you're gay.' Whatever the f**k. Okay? I just don't want other content creators to get f**king destroyed by this kind of toxic behavior. Okay? That's it! Like, even beyond the Adolf Hitler associations. Okay? I think, outside of being woke, there's an environment of toxicity associated with these guys that are, like, serial harassers, serial doxxers. Incredibly toxic! And it completely rips apart the remaining semblance of community that Twitch has had, as opposed to other platforms like YouTube."

Another live viewer opined on Adin Ross and his community. According to them, the Kick streamer's fanbase "has changed," just as FaZe Clan's members have "grown." They elaborated:

"The AdinRoss community was huge, but also has changed as people like the FaZe boys have grown, as they all came from the same community, but they have different viewers and stances now, it's whether Adin wants to also entertain a Jason viewer or just edgy bs."

In response, HasanAbi stated that Adin Ross can go in "two directions" following his Twitch unban. He said:

"Yeah, that's what I worry about, though, because it's so alluring to be edgy because it's the most, like, bottom-of-the-barrel type of content. It's so hacky. You have two directions that you can go - you can be a positive force and try not to be, like, as racist as you once were. Or you can just be unshackled or unrestricted, and be as f**king racist as possible."

HasanAbi believes Adin Ross "won't last long" on Twitch following his unban after two years

HasanAbi's first message about Adin Ross' Twitch unban has garnered significant traction. According to him, the Florida native "won't last long" on the Amazon-owned platform.

Here's what he wrote in the Twitch chat:

"Yikes this wont last long"

Adin Ross himself responded to his Twitch channel being reinstated with a one-word reaction on his official X account.

