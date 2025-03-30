"Still shaking": Fans go wild as Adin Ross drops one-word response to getting unbanned on Twitch

Fans of Adin Ross are going wild on social media after the livestreamer posted a photo with a one-word response to getting unbanned on Twitch. For context, Adin's channel was indefinitely suspended for over two years till the Amazon-owned platform restored it on March 29, 2025.

The news of Twitch unbanning Adin Ross has gone viral on social media, with many in the streaming community reacting to it online. Ross addressed the situation by posting a photo of himself and his streaming setup with only one word in the caption, writing:

"Stream?"

The one-word response has driven his fans wild as they flooded the comments on X, expressing their excitement about his return to Twitch. Here are some general comments:

"i’m still shaking," said one fan.

"GOAT IS BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER," wrote another.

"CHILLS 🔥🐐," chimed in a viewer.

"YOU ARE SO BACK," announced a fan.

Some fans also noted that Adin Ross had seemingly gone back to his old setup.

"OH MY GOD ORIGINAL SETUP SPARK UP NOW," exclaimed one X user.

Adin Ross predicted he would get unbanned on Twitch

As mentioned, Adin Ross' Twitch unban has been a major point of discussion since the news broke on March 29. However, readers should note that Ross himself had seemingly announced earlier this month that he would get unbanned on the platform.

While talking to AMP streamer Agent 00 on March 22, not only did Adin Ross state that his ban would be lifted but also predicted that it would be in seven days. In a clip that has garnered a lot of attention online, the formerly banned streamer said:

"Seven days and I'm unbanned."

As it turns out, Twitch reinstated his channel seven days later, on March 29.

Most streamers have had a positive reaction to the news of Adin getting unbanned. That said, Asmongold recently opined on the platform's decision and claimed that he would not advocate for Ross to get unbanned because of his past controversies.

