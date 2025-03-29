Asmongold is surprised Twitch unbanned Adin Ross, claims he has stronger arguments for unbanning Destiny and Ice Poseidon 

Zack "Asmongold" has weighed in on Twitch's decision to unban Adin Ross on March 29, 2025. The former OTK streamer reacted to the news and claimed that he was surprised the Amazon-owned platform lifted the indefinite suspension on Adin's channel after two years.

Adin Ross claimed a week ago that Twitch would unban him, and his words were proven right after his channel was restored after seven days on March 29. Asmongold reacted to the news live on the Zackrwarr channel and expressed his surprise, claiming Ross was a gray area case and that he would not advocate lifting his ban:

"I wouldn't directly advocate for Adin being unbanned. I think he is a gray area case, which is why I'm surprised that he got unbanned. I think that I could definitely make a stronger argument that somebody like Ice Poseidon and Destiny could get unbanned."

Asmongold claimed that Adin Ross's past actions, such as targeting HasanAbi and his controversial comments about transgender people, make it easier to make a stronger case for other streamers, like Ice Poseidon and Destiny, to get unbanned on Twitch. The former OTK streamer said:

"But Adin is harder to say, especially, like putting out a bounty on Hasan, finding stuff about Hasan that's bad. That's bad to do, for sure. Well, I don't know, because he got banned after that. And then saying killing all trans people or something that Adin said or some variation of that. I don't know if I would really go out an say 100% Adin should get unbanned. Which is why I'm surprised they unbanned him."

Asmongold thinks Adin Ross won't "go that far again" after fans raised concerns he would get banned after Twitch restores channel

While fans have welcomed Adin Ross back to Twitch after the news of his unbanning went viral on social media, Asmongold had a much more neutral reaction. His initial response to the revelation that Adin Ross's ban had been lifted was to claim that Twitch was "changing things":

"So Adin Ross getting unbanned, that is actually a pretty big deal. I'm kind of surprised by that, especially after some of the things that he did. But it seems like Twitch might actually be changing things."

When a viewer claimed that Adin Ross would end up getting banned soon, Asmongold defended the streamer and claimed he does not expect Adin Ross to "go that far":

"'What the f**k is Twitch thinking. F**k it then, just unban everyone. Just creating more work for yourself. They will get re-banned soon after.' I don't think Adin is going to get himself re-banned. I think he went on this crazy edgy-boy kind of nutso trip for a while. I don't think he is going to go back there. Maybe I'm wrong about this. I don't know. But that's what I'm what I'm expecting. I don't think he is really going to go that far again."

Adin Ross was given an indefinite suspension on February 26, 2023, for what the streamer claimed to be "unmoderated chat." Regardless, he is free to stream on the platform now that the ban has been lifted.

