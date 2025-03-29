"Bro about to take over": Fans react to Adin Ross getting unbanned on Twitch

Kick streamer Adin Ross was recently unbanned from Twitch after being banned from the platform over two years ago on February 25, 2023. The streamer received the ban after he inadvertently displayed his Kick live chat on Twitch, which contained anti-semitic and racist comments.

Subsequently, Adin Ross was banned for "hateful conduct" and eventually shifted to the rival streaming platform Kick, where he has been broadcasting since then. The streamer's account is now accessible on Twitch and has gained over 7,500 followers since its return.

Adin Ross's return to Twitch has spawned many reactions from netizens, with many expressing their surprise and excitement:

"Bro about to takeover again," wrote X user @suayrez

Many expressed their gratitude for Adin Ross's return to streaming on Twitch, with some even claiming that his return could spell trouble for other prominent streamers:

"God is good, finally my goat is back and hes gonna surpass kai in no time," wrote X user @WageBaiting

"The world will be watching the best streamer of all time has returned to his home," wrote X user @Agtesnx

Adin Ross had announced the reinstatement of his Twitch channel a week prior

During his time on Kick, Adin Ross has become one of the most recognizable content creators on the Stake-backed platform, garnering over 1.6 million followers. Despite this, the streamer recently hinted that he was interested in returning to Twitch and would be leaving Kick indefinitely.

Although he has since made a return to Kick, the streamer claimed nearly a week ago that he would be unbanned on Twitch. With his channel being reinstated within a week, his prediction seems to have come true.

