Asmongold says iDubbbz made a "huge credibility error" by aligning himself with Ethan Klein's "opposition"

Just Chatting Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has said Ian "iDubbbz" made a "huge credibility error" by collaborating with Hasan "HasanAbi," Morgan "Frogan," Denims, Noah Samsen, and others for his Content Cop video on Ethan Klein.

For those unaware, iDubbbz has become the talk of the town ever since he uploaded a one-hour-six-minute video criticizing H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein for his long-running feud with HasanAbi and his associates.

While the Content Cop video, which was uploaded for the first time since 2017, has garnered millions of views, it has also received a significant number of dislikes. On April 18, 2025, X user @Awk20000 claimed that iDubbbz's video on Klein had reportedly amassed over 274,000 dislikes, more than the 266,243 likes it had received.

Asmongold responded, claiming that iDubbbz committed a "huge credibility error" by aligning himself with Ethan Klein's "opposition." Furthermore, the former OTK (One True King) member believed Ian did not share his own arguments on the issue:

"I haven't seen this yet so i could be wrong, but from what I've observed it seems like Ian made a huge credibility error by aligning himself and taking a side with a number of creators oppositional to Ethan rather than letting his arguments stand on their own"

Asmongold comments on whether iDubbbz's Content Cop on Ethan Klein has been "Content Flop"

During a livestream on April 17, 2025, Asmongold went through X posts to discuss whether iDubbbz's Content Cop was a success or a "Content Flop." While claiming that the video made Ian "look worse" than Ethan Klein, the Twitch streamer remarked:

"So, has the Content Cop been a Content Cop or a Content Flop? The fact is, I think that overwhelmingly most people are negative about it. And I think that it seems like it made iDubbbz look worse than it's made Ethan look worse."

A few moments later, Asmongold reacted to the 34-year-old's recent X post, captioned "DEIDUBBZ," in which he shared a photo of himself with Denims, Frogan, and SeanDaBlack.

According to Zack, the social media post did not make iDubbbz "look good." Explaining why he considered Denims, Frogan, and SeanDaBlack "problematic," the Texan stated:

"This is really, I mean, I'm going to be real, I think this does not really help... I don't think this really makes him look good in a lot of cases. I don't. And the problem is that all these people have gone and done some kind of crazy bad stuff. You know, Denims talking about putting money out to kill people. Frogan with the PTSD thing. Sean with that s**t about Destiny and Sean's probably the least problematic out of these."

The Content Cop video on Ethan Klein isn't the only thing Asmongold has commented on. During a recent livestream, the content creator stated that Bungie's upcoming extraction shooter, Marathon, should feature "f**kable" characters to appeal to men.

