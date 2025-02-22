Has Asmongold left OTK? Streamer's recent statements explored

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has announced that he has left OTK (One True King), the organization he co-founded with Matthew "Mizkif," Tips Out, EsfandTV, and Rich Campbell. During a livestream on February 21, 2025, a fan drew Asmongold's attention by asking if he had been "kicked out" of the streamer collective.

Ad

The Texas-based personality responded by stating that he is "not involved" with OTK "at all," elaborating:

"'You got kicked out of OTK, didn't you?'" Yeah, I'm not involved with OTK at all. Pretty much, yeah. Done. I haven't been for a while. Yeah, I'm chilling. So, if there's something going on with them or anything else, that's up to them. It's not my thing."

Ad

Trending

When viewers asked why he decided to part ways with the organization, the Twitch streamer stated:

"I mean, there are a lot of reasons why. I can talk about it just for a couple of minutes. But the main r e ason why is that... well, there are a couple of reasons. Number one - my content, doing controversial political content, is really hard to, like, kind of synthesize with content that's not like that because of just how extreme it is and how polarizing it is. So, it is harder to find sponsors, it is harder to do things for that reason. So that's one big reason."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 03:09:26

Asmongold says his separation from OTK was "mutual"

Later in the livestream, Asmongold stated that he did not want to put his colleagues "at risk" due to his recent politics-focused content. Furthermore, he claimed that his separation from OTK was "mutual":

"I also don't want to put anybody else at risk in doing that, obviously. So, that's why I seprarted myself and I didn't want to have anything to do with it. And this was a mutual thing, right? Even if it wasn't, I still would agree with it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response to claims that "haters" had "won" because of his exit from One True King, Asmongold said:

"Well, it's not necessarily haters won. It's more that a lot of people... I don't want to sign other people up for my battles. I can tank hate harassment all day, all night, every day, every night, and it's not a problem. But I don't want to sign other people up for that, and I don't want to put them at risk."

Ad

While Asmongold confirmed his departure from OTK, the organization has yet to issue an official statement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback