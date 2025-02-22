Fans speculate about the future of OTK after Emiru removes org name from social media

Popular Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" has removed all OTK branding from her social media account on X and fans are speculating if this means she might be leaving the streaming organization. The change in her X bio comes amid a lot of controversy over One True King and Asmongold.

Ad

Earlier this month, streamer Cinna went viral for telling Nmplol that Emiru and others in the OTK group should cut ties with Asmongold due to his controversial comments. For context, Asmongold has been receiving a lot of backlash online for his political rhetoric in recent weeks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

X user @Awk20000 posted a screenshot of Emiru's new bio on February 21, 2025, and insinuated that the One True King organization might be coming to an end. The caption reads:

"Could the end of OTK be near? Emiru has REMOVED all OTK related links from her Twitter bio"

Screenshot showing the change in Emiru's bio on X (Image via @Awk20000/X)

In a subsequent post, the X user also noted that the Twitch streamer had brands affiliated with OTK such as Starforge in her bio. The tag for the Steak and Eggs podcast that Emiru used to host with Asmongold has also been removed. While there has been no official announcement from Emiru about leaving, the post has garnered a lot of attention.

Ad

Some think that this indicates the end of OTK as a streaming group, and lamented the loss of their collaborative events such as the Shareholder Meeting streams.

"no more OTK shareholders meetings.. end of an era," wrote @xqcreviews.

Others claimed that Asmongold is bigger than OTK.

"sad part is asmon is probably bigger than OTK put together atp," claimed @xblvckcat.

Some even made jokes about the name of the organization:

Ad

"It is called OneTrueKing after all, now there’s only nmp and miz competing for the crown until one leaves," said @vncnzocsano.

A few even claimed that One True King started losing supporters due to the rift with Asmongold:

"OTK fall started when they kicked Asmon," claimed @MrLacrimoza.

Readers should note that Asmongold is still part of the OTK but stepped down from leadership roles in October 2024 after he got banned for his controversial remarks about Palestine and Gaza.

Ad

Emiru faced criticism for collaborating with Asmongold last month

Expand Tweet

Ad

In January 2025, Emiru received backlash for her association with Asmongold after his comments about immigrants in the US sparked outrage on social media. At the time, she had seemingly defended working with her fellow OTK member and had asked if she should have to apologize for every "sh**ty" thing said by any of the creators she has ever worked with.

A clip of her saying this went viral on r/LivestreamFail, where Emiru sarcastically said:

Ad

"Should I also issue an apology for everyone I have ever worked with who said something that's obviously sh**ty? And I have to just, like, destroy people's jobs because of it? 'Yes.' Okay, yeah. That seems fair and reasonable."

Readers should note that Emiru has yet to say anything about potentially leaving OTK. However, Asmongold keeps garnering criticism for his political takes. Recently, Destiny called his Twitch broadcast a "stream of lies."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback