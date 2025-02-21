Who is Maldavius Figtree? Pirate Software opens up about his in-game character

YouTuber and Twitch star Jason "Pirate Software" addressed several controversies in his latest YouTube video. One of the things he spoke about was Maldavius Figtree, his in-game character. In a 25-minute video titled, Anything For Content, the streamer claimed that his gaming character, Maldavius Figtree, has "never been a secret" and that people were trying to use it against him.

Ad

Pirate Software explained:

"Number one - Maldavius Figtree. This is the character that everyone is talking about. You'll actually see this posted all over the internet with people trying to use it as some kind of a gotcha against me. Except, this character has never been secret. I talk about it all the time on stream, and I usually refer to Second Life, which is where this character resides as an adult version of Roblox."

Ad

Trending

The former Blizzard Entertainment employee said Maldavius Figtree was a part of not only Second Life but also the demo he created for his game, Kill The Moon:

"This character isn't just used in Second Life either. In fact, I've used it in other games. Kill The Moon is a demo that I never ended up releasing because it kind of sucks. It was fun to build, something kind of a side thing, took us maybe two months to do, and it was a good exercise. Kind of like doing a game jam. But there's the character. I use him everywhere because it's my cool old object head character and I like that kind of a thing."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 00:34

Pirate Software addresses allegations made against him after explaining who Maldavius Figtree is

After Pirate Software clarified who and what Maldavius Figtree is, he addressed accusations that he "ripped off" an underage artist. The content creator displayed his Discord message from August 2024, in which he discussed the controversy involving himself and an artist named Wingless Emoto.

Ad

An excerpt from Pirate Software's message reads:

"Apparently some people believe that I "ripped off" an underage artist 16 years ago. That artist went by Wingless Emoto at the time and is now known as MaimFace on Twitter. They were 17 and I was 19 when all of this went down and no we never did anything sexual together. We made avatars in Second Life and our work was really popular. They did all the models and I did all the programming in LSL. We had a falling out over pay splits and Wingless open sourced our work. They were never "fired", they quit on their own and did this on the way out."

Ad

Explaining how popular he and Wingless Emoto were in Second Life, the Twitch streamer said:

"By really popular I mean, were were one of the top-three avatar creators at the time. The two of us made about $5 to $10,000 US every month doing this. They did all the models, and I did all the programming in LSL. This is part of me being a freelancer back in the day before my career really took off."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 01:39

Readers should note that Pirate Software has previously responded to allegations that he "groomed and exploited" Wingless Emoto in a series of X posts made on February 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback