Pirate Software responds to allegations that he "groomed and exploited" a 16-year-old

Twitch streamer Jason "Thor," better known as "Pirate Software," has responded to allegations that he "groomed and exploited" a 16-year-old individual. On February 13, 2025, X user @BestfriendKick accused Pirate Software of "running a business" in the virtual world multiplayer game Second Life, where he was allegedly creating and selling sexually explicit avatars.

While accusing the content creator of firing the individual for "not producing enough work," the X user wrote:

"The 16-year-old girl referred to as "WinglessAmoto" was employed to make these sexually charged avatars. She worked on a commission basis, where she would only get paid when her creations were sold. PirateSoftware allegedly fired her for not producing enough work, citing reasons like her missing meetings and not working enough due to technical issues with her tablet. The conversation logs showed him belittling her work ethic, despite knowing she was underage, which raises concerns about grooming and exploitation since he was employing her in a role involving the creation of sexual content."

In addition, the netizen claimed that Pirate Software allegedly reported the individual to Second Life for being underage following their "falling out":

"After their falling out, PirateSoftware allegedly reported her for being underage to Second Life, which could be seen as an attempt to retaliate or cover his tracks rather than a genuine concern for legal compliance, given he was aware of her age beforehand. He continued to sell her avatars without compensating her further, which was part of the controversy."

The former Blizzard Entertainment employee responded to the X user's post by telling them to "stop spreading bulls**t allegations." Claiming that he and Wingless Emoto have "shut this s**t down" over the past year, Pirate Software said:

"Stop spreading bulls**t allegations. Both @MaimFace and I have shut this s**t down for over a year. MaimFace is Wingless Emoto the proposed victim you morons keep trying to spin tales about."

Pirate Software's response to the allegation (Image via @PirateSoftware/X)

He also shared Wingless Emoto's X post from February 12, 2025, in which they wrote the following:

"I'm wingless emoto, I really was 17, and nothing sexual happened. If anything had happened, I would have outed him in 2008. Also these avatars are not "sexually explicit""

Pirate Software shows his Discord message from December 2024, in which he responded to those alleging that he "ripped off" an underage artist

On February 12, 2025, Pirate Software shared his December 2024 Discord message on X, in which he responded to those who claimed he "ripped off" an underage artist.

While claiming that he and Wingless Emoto, who were 19 and 17 at the time they created avatars in Second Life, did not engage in "sexual" interactions:

"Apparently some people believe that I "ripped off" an underage artist 16 years ago. That artist went by Wingless Emoto at the time and is now known as MaimFace on Twitter. They were 17 and I was 19 when all of this went down and no we never did anything sexual together. We made avatars in Second Life and our work was really popular. They did all the models and I did all the programming in LSL."

Then, the Twitch streamer explained why both of them had a "falling out":

"We had a falling out over pay splits and Wingless open sourced our work. They were never "fired", they quit on their own and did this on the way out. Tabloids at the time did what tabloids do. They made extreme and idiotic statements. Those tabloids still exist and people are digging them up now. Maim and I made up like 4-5 years later."

Pirate Software also stated that he and Wingless Emoto had been "best friends for a very long time":

"We've been best friends for a VERY long time. You can reach out to them to confirm any of this. We've actually been talking about having them on stream to stop this tide of idiocy. If you've been engaging in this you're trying to dig up settled beef that is older than you are."

This is not the first time that Pirate Software has made headlines this year. The content creator went viral in January 2025 when he became embroiled in a massive World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore controversy, which led to him being kicked out of the OnlyFangs guild.

