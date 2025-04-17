iDubbbz drops one word response a day after releasing the Ethan Klein Content Cop, posts photo with Denims and Frogan

YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" has released a "Content Cop" video about controversial streamer Ethan Klein on April 16, 2025. After releasing the video, he shared a picture on X along with fellow streamers Denims, Frogan, and SeanDaBlack in response to the criticism leveled against their collaboration.

The image was captioned "DEIDUBBBZ", where DEI seemingly stands for "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion." In the United States, DEI refers to organizational frameworks established to recognize and accept diversity.

In the video, Ian has stated that most of Ethan's content is "not accurate." It covers other topics like Ethan's comments on Ian and Denims' friendship, and his falling out with popular political commentator HasanAbi. Denims, SeanDaBlack, Frogan, Kirk Honda, HasanAbi, Noah Samsen, and Matt Lieb assisted iDubbbz with the video.

Ethan Klein's response to iDubbbz's video

Timestamp: 30:10

Ethan Klein reacted to Ian's video during the H3 Podcast, stating he was "shocked" that the YouTuber collaborated with fellow streamers Denims, Noah, Frogan, and Matt:

"How is it that he is going to ally with someone like Denims and Frogan? And Noah Samsen? Noah Samsen, who says... and Matt Lieb. How?! I am genuinely in shock. I cannot believe what a f**king cowardly bandwagony sh*ty f**king move this is. I am just in disbelief. I'm going to watch it live. Yeah, I mean, I don't care.

Ethan also expressed his disbelief that the Content Cop video was about him. He said that it was "mean-spirited" and that one of his employees, Lena Ayad, was having a panic attack:

"By the way, iDubbbz, Lena is having a f**king panic attack because, why would you do this and not even tell her? Why would you invite someone on the show and do this? It's just f**king mean-spirited. I am genuinely in disbelief. And by the way, I know all of the criticism that all of these people level against me, and there is no shot that this video holds any f**king water."

In other news, Ethan and Hila Klein call out iDubbbz for not referring to her by name in the viral Content Cop video.

