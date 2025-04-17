Asmongold claims Bungie's Marathon should have "f***able" female characters to make it more appealing to men

Twitch star Zack “Asmongold” recently reacted to Marathon, a new extraction shooter by Bungie Inc. He had mixed feelings about the title and found the character designs unappealing. According to him, the game should adopt more “f***able” characters to make it appealing to men.

In a YouTube video titled Bungie’s new game is a mess uploaded on April 14, 2025, the streamer said shooters have a largely male-dominant playerbase, so their character designs should cater to them:

“I think that, pretty much every single circumstance, it’s always a bad idea to make characters that are not conventionally attractive because this is again a shooter game and shooter games are primarily going to be played by men. So, if you’re playing a shooter game that’s primarily made for men, then you should make sure that all the female characters in the game are f***able, and I know this might sound crazy to say, but I’m just going to say it. That’s what you should do.”

Asmongold explains why attractive characters in video games are important

In his latest YouTube video, Asmongold went into detail about Marathon’s design. He compared the game to Marvel Rivals and claimed that it gets a lot of free advertisement as players want to cosplay the characters.

The streamer then stated that the characters in Marathon are unappealing, and he did not see people wanting to cosplay them:

“I don’t see this being appealing, right? This isn’t like…I don’t see people wanting to cosplay these characters. I don’t see people being like…really interested in them at all. They are not..They are not compelling in a way. So, yeah that’s the thing I usually go by. So are the people…will the people cosplay these characters?”

This is not the first time that Asmongold has voiced his opinions on character designs in games. The content creator previously claimed that the market for “masculine” female leads in games was “not that big”:

“Maybe it's just me but I feel like the market for masculine, non conventionally attractive female leads in games isn't as big as the video game industry thinks it is."

The streamer is known for his controversial opinions on video games and politics. He recently called out video game reviewers, claiming that everyone except him was “biased” when it came to rating titles.

In other news, Asmongold recently called out iDubbz for collaborating with “left-wing political people” in his Content Cop video. Creators who were involved in the project include HasanAbi, Denims, Frogan, and Noah Samsen.

