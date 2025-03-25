"Everybody else is biased": Asmongold rates Assassin's Creed Shadows, claims all other reviews are unfair

Zack "Asmongold" recently rated Assasin's Creed Shadows after having finished the game. The Twitch streamer went live and criticized other reviewers, claiming that they are biased and have been rating it in "extremes." He also proclaimed that he was the only one being fair.

Ad

For context, Assasin's Creed Shadows hit store shelves on March 20, 2025, and the gaming community has been debating its positives and negatives since the early review embargo was lifted. Asmongold has also been in the thick of the discussion, with some believing he has been too flippant with his opinion of the game.

Now that he has finished playing it, the Twitch streamer gave Ubisoft's latest Assassin's Creed installment a 6/10, claiming it was not only fair but the only acceptable score for the RPG. He also insisted that people were being extreme in their reviews, and said:

Ad

Trending

"The problem is everybody is rating this in these extremes. I am the only person that's fair, everybody else isn't fair. Everybody else is biased. It's only me that knows the right score and it's a six, all right? The game is a six."

Asmongold continued his comment, claiming that while some differing scores were fine, others like 3/10 and 8/10 were "invalid":

Ad

"You think it's a five, that's fine. You think it's a seven, that's fine. It's not an eight and it's not, I don't know maybe it's a four, it's not a three. It's not a three and it's not an eight. Those opinions are invalid. Why is that? Because I decided that and I'm right!"

Ad

Asmongold claims many gamers are giving "dishonest reviews" of Assassin's Creed Shadows without giving it a fair shot

Ad

Asmongold has been very critical of Ubisoft's latest launch and has been an active participant in the discourse surrounding Assasin's Creed Shadows. While he has criticized the publisher for their pricing and other details about the game before, his latest criticism is about how people reacted to the game post-launch.

After giving Assassin's Creed Shadows a 6 out of 10, Asmongold went after user reviews on websites like Google and Metacritic, claiming that many gamers are reviewbombing it without giving it a fair chance:

Ad

"With a lot of these video games, they get reviewbombed and it's by people that haven't played the game, that don't know anything about the game, that play it for 0.1 hours on Steam and then they immediately refund it and say it's bad. And I'm sorry. Every review is valid and I'm not saying that they have no right to review it, but don't expect me to take that seriously that's all that's my only point!"

Ad

Asmongold also went ahead and blasted people for calling Assassin's Creed Shadows a 5 out of 5 game, essentially lambasting reviews both overtly positive and negative.

"And I think the exact same thing with the fives the game is not a five if you think Assassin's Creed Shadows is a five out of five you're a re*ard out of re*ard, no you're a f**king moron. No it's not a f**king five! But it's not a one either."

Ad

The streamer even acknowledged that not everyone will match his rating, but insisted that the extreme reviews were "dishonest." He even mentioned that people leaving such reviews had made up their minds before the game even released:

"I am acknowledging not everybody has to have a seven or a six like I do. But it's not a nine. It's not a 10. And it's not a one either. Can we just acknowledge the dishonesty in these reviews? These are people made up their mind on the game before they even played it."

In related news, as per player metrics, it seems Assassin's Creed Shadows has been doing relatively well when compared to previous entries in the franchise. At the time of writing, the concurrent Steam player count peaked at more than 64K.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback