"Who cares about the main character, the game's $130!" - Asmongold slams Assassin's Creed Shadows' pricing and season pass

On May 15, 2024, Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" reacted to the recently released trailer of Assassin's Creed Shadows. For those unaware, Assassin's Creed Shadows is the upcoming installment of the popular series, set in feudal Japan during the Sengoku era. The title features dual protagonists, Yasuke and Naoe.

While reading comments posted under the trailer on YouTube, Asmongold's attention was drawn to a viewer's comment, expressing their displeasure with Ubisoft for making Assassin's Creed Shadows available for pre-order without showing any gameplay.

They wrote:

"Asking for pre-orders without gameplay is wild."

The Twitch star then checked the game's official website and discovered that its Standard Edition costs $69.99. The Gold Edition is priced $109.99, and the Ultimate Edition is available for $129.99.

Asmongold was shocked to see these prices and remarked:

"Oh, my god! They're doing it again! Who cares about the main character, the game's $130! This is insane! It's f**king... are you kidding me?! It's $130 for the game! And you get three... oh, my god! So, the base game - guys, the base game, it's $70! Oh, my god!"

"Everybody's mad about the character, maybe this is their strategy" - Asmongold gives his take on Assassin's Creed Shadows' pricing and season pass

At the 27-minute mark of the livestream, Asmongold claimed that Ubisoft's new strategy is to create controversy around the characters in their games to divert attention away from the fact that they are expensive.

Comparing Assassin's Creed Shadows' situation to Star Wars Outlaws, the content creator said:

"This is exactly what they did with Star Wars. They're doing it again. Everybody's mad about the character, maybe this is their strategy. You know what? Maybe this is the new Ubisoft strategy. Add in a main character for a game that's really controversial and that way it will distract people from the fact that they're trying to get people to spend $130 for the f**king game! This is insane! Oh, my god!"

Timestamp: 00:24:15

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) also noticed that Assassin's Creed Shadows offers three days of early access and a season pass on Gold and Ultimate Edition. He exclaimed:

"Why do you have a three-day early access? A season pass?! Wait, there's a season pass?! Are you kidding me?! Why is there a season pass? So, it's a season pass, it includes a bonus quest on day one with additional unlockable content as well as two upcoming expansions."

According to Asmongold, people were not receiving all of the content after paying for the game. Referring to the title's season pass as a "day-one DLC," the Texan remarked:

So, let me get this straight - you buy the game and you don't even get everything in the game? It's a day-one DLC. Why do people buy this s**t?! Like, I really hope they stop doing this. This is crazy, man!"

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to be released on November 15, 2024, for current-generation systems - Sony PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.