"I agree with the hate" - Asmongold says he wants people to "s**t on" Star Wars Outlaws amid recent controversy

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding Star Wars Outlaws. For those out of the loop, Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Paris' upcoming game has faced criticism for its pricing structure. While the Standard Edition costs $69.99, the Gold and Ultimate Editions are priced $109.99 and $129.99, respectively.

During a livestream on April 12, 2024, Asmongold came across a post on his official subreddit, where Redditor u/6Gas6Morg6 expressed surprise at Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition's CAD 200 price with taxes.

The Texan's attention was drawn to a note beneath the post, stating that a Reddit user reported it as "low-effort rage bait." It reads:

"Low-effort rage bait. This user bought the $170/$200 purchase just to create drama about it. Please moderate this sub and stop this hate-fuel spam."

Asmongold disapproved of the report, saying he "agreed with the hate" that Star Wars Outlaws was receiving. He elaborated:

"Nope! It's not going to happen. Now let me explain why it's not going to happen. It's not going to happen because I agree with the hate. I think it's good! I like people s**tting on it. I want people to s**t on it because it's bad! It's bad business. It's bad for consumers. It's outrageous!"

"It's not hate, it's feedback" - Asmongold comments on Star Wars Outlaws' contentious pricing structure

Asmongold was about an hour into his recent Twitch livestream when he came across the aforementioned post by Redditor u/6Gas6Morg6. After claiming that he wanted people to "s**t on" Star Wars Outlaws, the One True King (OTK) co-founder stated that he was "not hating" but rather giving "feedback."

He explained:

"It's not hate, it's feedback. And this is my feedback. I'm sorry - I'm not saying that the girl in the game is ugly. I'm not talking about Sweet Baby being involved. I'm saying the game costs too much f**king money!"

Timestamp: 00:53:35

The content creator sarcastically said that he "didn't want to identify as a wallet":

"If that's hate to you, I'm sorry. I don't want to identify as a wallet. Get the f**k out of here! It's crazy that this is even a conversation! What do you mean? 'Literal NPCs.' Yes!"

