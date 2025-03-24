Assassin's Creed Shadows steam charts player count crosses all previous games in the series

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been one of the most successful games for Ubisoft in recent years, hitting two million players within two days of its release on March 20, 2025. Now, the adventures of Naoe and Yasuke have hit another major milestone, surpassing the player count of every other title in the franchise on Steam, sitting at 64,825 all-time high.

Ad

It seems like despite Assassin's Creed Shadows facing review bombs, the game has resonated with the players and has earned an 81% positive rating on Steam.

Assassin's Creed Shadows surpasses the all-time peak player count of Odyssey

AC Shadows hits 64k+ players on Steam (Image via SteamDB)

The launch of AC Shadows has not been a smooth sail for Ubisoft as the developers had to endure certain storms since its release. The developers even released a patch that made the Shrines in AC Shadows indestructible after the Japanese Prime Minister got involved.

Ad

Trending

Despite that, the game has been a hit with players, seemingly more than the last entry to the series, AC Mirage, as the game has surpassed the all-time player count for Odyssey on Steam, which previously held the highest number of players in the series. Assassin's Creed Shadows hit 64,825 player count on the Steam marketplace, crossing the 62,069 of Odyssey.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ubisoft previously reported that AC Shadows has accumulated 2 million players across all platforms on March 22, 2025. Despite the controversy surrounding the game, it has continued to see a rise in player count and is expected to break another milestone soon.

AC Shadows is also sitting at an 81% Very Positive review score across 8000 reviews on Steam, contributing to its success. Whether it can maintain the momentum going forward remains to be seen, but it certainly has been one of the biggest releases from Ubisoft in recent years.

Read our Assassin's Creed Shadows Review to learn what we think about the game and if you should give the game a go or not.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.