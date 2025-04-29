Ethan Klein seemingly announces debate with HasanAbi to hash out their feud

H3 Podcast host and YouTuber Ethan Klein has seemingly announced a debate with political Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker amid their longstanding beef. Ethan hinted at the potential debate on one of his Instagram stories on April 29, 2025, and even stated that it would tentatively happen at 12:30 pm on Friday, May 2.

Ad

For those out of the loop, Ethan Klein and HasanAbi are former co-hosts of the Leftover Podcast and have been feuding over the last year over their political differences, which mainly center around the Israel-Palestine conflict. Klein released a Content Nuke earlier this year, criticizing Hasan, while the latter recently collaborated with iDubbbz for a Content Cop about Ethan.

Throughout their feud, HasanAbi and Ethan Klein have challenged each other to a debate, and it seems like it is finally happening. Ethan, on his Instagram story, wrote about having invited HasanAbi on the H3 Podcast, and in a subsequent post, said that the Twitch streamer had "accepted" his offer and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Hasan accepted. Let's schedule it for 12:30 this Friday"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Klein also mentioned that his H3 co-host Dan would reach out to Hasan with the appropriate information:

"Dan will send you zoom or discord link on discord."

Ethan Klein had claimed HasanAbi and Twitch streamers are "glamorizing terror orgs" before inviting him to a debate

Ethan Klein's posts that led to HasanAbi debate announcement (Image via @h3h3productions/Instagram)

Before Ethan Klein posted about the supposed Friday debate with the Twitch streamer, he had talked about an article from The Free Press titled The Handsome Face of Terror Apologia critical of HasanAbi. Ethan gave a mixed review of the publication's piece, stating that he disagrees with the political "slant" of the article but claimed that no one else is criticizing HasanAbi for allegedly "glamorizing terror orgs."

Ad

In the Instagram Story, Ethan Klein wrote:

"I disagree fundamentally with the views held by this website and more specifically their pro-Israel stance in this article. Unfortunately, no one else in the media is talking about this serious problem of hasan and twitch gamorizing terror orgs, and not because a lot of them don't care about the story, it's because twitch is a bizarre other world that most in media have no concept of."

Ad

The H3 Podcast host went on to say:

"That's why I think this story is important; it can stimulate others in media to try to understand this world that has a huge influence on people under 30."

Ethan Klein then tagged HasanAbi in the post and invited him on the H3 Podcast show to "speak":

"Hasan, I believe it would be a good time to finally speak, would you like to come on the show on Friday? @hasandpiker"

In related news, HasanAbi recently faced backlash online after describing a $300 boot as "affordable" in an interview with Adam Friedland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More