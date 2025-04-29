Ethan Klein seemingly announces debate with HasanAbi to hash out their feud

H3 Podcast host and YouTuber Ethan Klein has seemingly announced a debate with political Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker amid their longstanding beef. Ethan hinted at the potential debate on one of his Instagram stories on April 29, 2025, and even stated that it would tentatively happen at 12:30 pm on Friday, May 2.
For those out of the loop, Ethan Klein and HasanAbi are former co-hosts of the Leftover Podcast and have been feuding over the last year over their political differences, which mainly center around the Israel-Palestine conflict. Klein released a Content Nuke earlier this year, criticizing Hasan, while the latter recently collaborated with iDubbbz for a Content Cop about Ethan.
Throughout their feud, HasanAbi and Ethan Klein have challenged each other to a debate, and it seems like it is finally happening. Ethan, on his Instagram story, wrote about having invited HasanAbi on the H3 Podcast, and in a subsequent post, said that the Twitch streamer had "accepted" his offer and wrote:
"Hasan accepted. Let's schedule it for 12:30 this Friday"
Klein also mentioned that his H3 co-host Dan would reach out to Hasan with the appropriate information:
"Dan will send you zoom or discord link on discord."
Ethan Klein had claimed HasanAbi and Twitch streamers are "glamorizing terror orgs" before inviting him to a debate
Before Ethan Klein posted about the supposed Friday debate with the Twitch streamer, he had talked about an article from The Free Press titled The Handsome Face of Terror Apologia critical of HasanAbi. Ethan gave a mixed review of the publication's piece, stating that he disagrees with the political "slant" of the article but claimed that no one else is criticizing HasanAbi for allegedly "glamorizing terror orgs."
In the Instagram Story, Ethan Klein wrote:
"I disagree fundamentally with the views held by this website and more specifically their pro-Israel stance in this article. Unfortunately, no one else in the media is talking about this serious problem of hasan and twitch gamorizing terror orgs, and not because a lot of them don't care about the story, it's because twitch is a bizarre other world that most in media have no concept of."
The H3 Podcast host went on to say:
"That's why I think this story is important; it can stimulate others in media to try to understand this world that has a huge influence on people under 30."
Ethan Klein then tagged HasanAbi in the post and invited him on the H3 Podcast show to "speak":
"Hasan, I believe it would be a good time to finally speak, would you like to come on the show on Friday? @hasandpiker"
In related news, HasanAbi recently faced backlash online after describing a $300 boot as "affordable" in an interview with Adam Friedland.