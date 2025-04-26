"You can cry about it all day": HasanAbi goes off at his viewers after they criticize him for calling $300 boot "affordable"

A video of Hasan "HasanAbi" telling his fans they can "cry all day" for criticizing him after he described a $300 boot as "affordable" has surfaced. On April 26, 2025, a one-minute-36-second video from HasanAbi's Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X.

In it, the political commentator reacted to his interview with stand-up comedian Adam Friedland. At one point, Friendland noticed Hasan's shoes and asked if they were Dr Martens x Rick Owens collaboration boots.

In response, the Twitch streamer said:

"Yeah, they're sick, though. They're super comfy, and also relatively affordable. They're like 300 bucks."

While watching the interview, HasanAbi's attention was drawn to his Twitch chat, where one of his community members labeled him "out of touch" for calling $300 footwear "affordable."

The comment seemed to upset the 33-year-old, as he remarked:

"'Relatively affordable, $300, out of touch.' I hate this conversation because for a boot that you can wear forever, $300 is perfectly permissible as a price point. Stop f**king doing this bulls**t! Stop doing this f**king bulls**t, in the chat, where you're like, 'Dude, I'm not actually signing off from my mommy's Connecticut McMansion, I'm actually literally living in a f**king pile of trash right now. How dare you say that? How dare you demonstrate bourgeois decadence?!' Okay?"

While telling his viewers to "shut the f**k up," HasanAbi added:

"Shut the f**k up, you know exactly what I meant there. You can cry about it all day, every day, they're literally Rick Owens boots. Rick Owens boots are normally $2,000 a pop. This is a $300 boot! 'Aren't boots literally the example in that one 'fallacy' thing?'"

"Funny to always imagine that you wouldn't be in the mines" - HasanAbi reacts to Asmongold's opinions on "bottom 5-10% kids" being put in coal mines

On April 25, 2025, HasanAbi responded to Zack "Asmongold's" recent controversial views on the "bottom 5-10%" kids.

For context, Asmongold responded to X user @reddit_lies's post, in which the latter shared a post from the r/Teachers subreddit about a teacher saying that "high achievers are starting to notice their hard work doesn't matter."

In response, the former OTK (One True King) member stated that society would "instantly and dramatically improve" if the "bottom 5-10% of most r**arded kids" were sent to coal mines rather than schools:

"Society would instantly and dramatically improve if we took the bottom 5-10% most retarded kids out of school and put them in the coal mines instead. Almost all western cultural problems are derived from adherence to the false god of equality."

HasanAbi replied to Asmongold, writing:

"its so funny to always imagine that you wouldn't be in the mines if such a scheme were to be implemented"

In other news, Hasan's associate and fellow Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" made headlines on April 25, 2025, when she claimed she "misspoke" when she expressed her controversial views on those serving in the US military.

