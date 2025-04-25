Asmongold claims "bottom 5-10%" kids in school should be put in coal mines to improve society

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has made a controversial post on X, claiming that individuals who lie in the bottom five to ten percent in terms of performance in school should be put in coal mines, and that doing so would cause society to "instantly and dramatically improve."

This claim was made by Asmongold in response to a post made by X account @reddit_lies, which reposted a Reddit post made by a teacher. In the post, the teacher claimed that some school policies prevented teachers from reducing marks for late turn-ins and sub-par classwork.

Giving his own take on the situation, Asmongold wrote in his X post made on April 25, 2025:

"Society would instantly and dramatically improve if we took the bottom 5-10% most re**rded kids out of school and put them in the coal mines instead."

"Adherence to the false god of equality": Asmongold claims "bottom 5-10%" students should be taken out of school and put in coal mines

Post made by Asmongold on X (Image via Asmongold/X)

Twitch streamer and political commentator Asmongold, who mostly uses his second channel, zackrawrr, for streaming, is known for making controversial remarks as part of his commentary. The streamer has previously garnered much criticism in the past for his commentary on sensitive topics such as the Israel-Gaza conflict.

He has also made controversial remarks about individuals living in the Middle East in the past, and his comments have even contributed to his being ousted from One True King (OTK), a company he co-founded in 2020.

Stating his belief about the Western world's supposed adherence to equality, Asmongold wrote:

"Almost all western cultural problems are derived from adherence to the false god of equality."

In yet another controversial take, Asmongold recently stated that female characters in shooter games should be "conventionally attractive" and "f***able" as the major audience of the games is men.

